Transfer Guard Jerry Easter II's Fit in the Oregon Ducks Backcourt
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Former USC Trojans freshman shooting guard Jerry Easter II will be staying within the Big Ten Conference and join the Oregon Ducks through the transfer portal.
The 6-5, 190-pound sophomore averaged 4.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game during his first college basketball season. Easter II finished with a shooting split of 43.6 from the field, 23.5 from beyond the arc, and 74.4 from the free throw line in 17.4 minutes across 29 games played.
Out of the 2025 recruiting class, the former top-60 and four-star recruit out of Link Academy in Branson, Missouri, visited coach Dana Altman in Eugene, Oregon, on March 8, 2024. He's a high-volume scoring option that has a multifaceted style of offensive play, especially in the open floor. With time to work on his shooting mechanics this offseason, Easter II hopes to have his percentages across the board rise.
He's much more of a two-guard, as he has an issue with caring for the ball consistently. With Kentucky Wildcats freshman combo guard Jasper Johnson having more of a shot at the starting position, Easter II looks to be a boost off the bench for Altman in 2026-27.
That still means the Ducks require a primary ball-handler to fill the point guard spot. If it can't be found through the transfer portal, Johnson would look to take over the duties at the one. That's not where the 6-5, 180-pound talent is best on the floor.
Alabama Crimson Tide's Taylor Bol Bowen
Alabama Crimson Tide junior power forward/center Taylor Bol Bowen committed to the Pacific Northwest program after his official visit on April 22, bringing desperately needed size at the five spot in Oregon's frontcourt.
The 6-10, 200-pounder averaged 6.3 points and 4.2 rebounds per game this past season. He has a high defensive upside that will replace center Nate Bittle's role right away.
What separates Bol Bowen's game from other bigs that the Ducks' coaching staff was recruiting through the transfer portal is his ability to stretch out the floor. He shot 37.2 percent from deep on nearly 200 attempts, dating back to his first two seasons with the Florida State Seminoles.
Altman's going to have quite the lengthy unit that will be able to cover the court and switch everything on the defensive side of the ball.
Oregon's 2026 Transfer Portal Class
Along with Easter II, Johnson, and Bol Bowen, there are three other new faces in Altman's 2026 transfer portal haul.
- San Diego Aztecs sophomore power forward Pharaoh Compton
- Boise State Broncos junior wing/power forward Andrew Meadow
- San Francisco Dons sophomore wing Tyrone Riley IV
On3 has that group ranked No. 56 in the country, No. 13 in the Big Ten. 247Sports has Oregon's transfer portal class ranked No. 39 overall and No. 8 in the Big Ten.
The Ducks have filled out 12 of the 15 available roster spots for both scholarship players and walk-ons.
St. John's Red Storm's Joson Sanon
Oregon reached out to Saint John’s sophomore transfer Joson Sanon, per League Ready. Whether or not those conversations will continue after the commitment of Easter II is unclear.
The 6-6, 200-pound shooting guard scored 7.9 points per game and shot 33.6 percent on three-pointers in 20.9 minutes across 37 games played in 2025-26. He started his collegiate career with the Arizona State Sun Devils.
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Arden Cravalho is a reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. He has been writing extensively about college athletics beginning in 2018, specifically as the lead writer and editor for SB Nation's 'The Slipper Still Fits.' Arden is a graduate of Gonzaga University and brings a deep understanding of college sports to his writing. Residing in San Francisco, California, Arden is also a part of the California Golden Bears' athletic department as a Ticket Sales and Service Account Executive. His overall experience and dedication to college athletics are evident in his insightfulness and analysis throughout all of his work.