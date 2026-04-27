Transfer Guard Jerry Easter II's Fit in the Oregon Ducks Backcourt

Former USC Trojans freshman shooting guard Jerry Easter II will be staying within the Big Ten Conference and join the Oregon Ducks through the transfer portal.

The 6-5, 190-pound sophomore averaged 4.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game during his first college basketball season. Easter II finished with a shooting split of 43.6 from the field, 23.5 from beyond the arc, and 74.4 from the free throw line in 17.4 minutes across 29 games played.

Oregon guard Jackson Shelstad, right, pushes up the court under cover from USC guard Jerry Easter II as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon, on Dec. 2, 2025. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Out of the 2025 recruiting class, the former top-60 and four-star recruit out of Link Academy in Branson, Missouri, visited coach Dana Altman in Eugene, Oregon, on March 8, 2024. He's a high-volume scoring option that has a multifaceted style of offensive play, especially in the open floor. With time to work on his shooting mechanics this offseason, Easter II hopes to have his percentages across the board rise.

He's much more of a two-guard, as he has an issue with caring for the ball consistently. With Kentucky Wildcats freshman combo guard Jasper Johnson having more of a shot at the starting position, Easter II looks to be a boost off the bench for Altman in 2026-27.

That still means the Ducks require a primary ball-handler to fill the point guard spot. If it can't be found through the transfer portal, Johnson would look to take over the duties at the one. That's not where the 6-5, 180-pound talent is best on the floor.

Mar 13, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide forward Taylor Bol Bowen (7) reacts after a Mississippi Rebels calls time out during the second half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Alabama Crimson Tide's Taylor Bol Bowen

Alabama Crimson Tide junior power forward/center Taylor Bol Bowen committed to the Pacific Northwest program after his official visit on April 22, bringing desperately needed size at the five spot in Oregon's frontcourt.

The 6-10, 200-pounder averaged 6.3 points and 4.2 rebounds per game this past season. He has a high defensive upside that will replace center Nate Bittle's role right away.

What separates Bol Bowen's game from other bigs that the Ducks' coaching staff was recruiting through the transfer portal is his ability to stretch out the floor. He shot 37.2 percent from deep on nearly 200 attempts, dating back to his first two seasons with the Florida State Seminoles.

Altman's going to have quite the lengthy unit that will be able to cover the court and switch everything on the defensive side of the ball.

Feb 25, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dana Altman reacts to action on the court during the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Oregon's 2026 Transfer Portal Class

Along with Easter II, Johnson, and Bol Bowen, there are three other new faces in Altman's 2026 transfer portal haul.

San Diego Aztecs sophomore power forward Pharaoh Compton

Boise State Broncos junior wing/power forward Andrew Meadow

San Francisco Dons sophomore wing Tyrone Riley IV

On3 has that group ranked No. 56 in the country, No. 13 in the Big Ten. 247Sports has Oregon's transfer portal class ranked No. 39 overall and No. 8 in the Big Ten.

The Ducks have filled out 12 of the 15 available roster spots for both scholarship players and walk-ons.

Mar 14, 2026; New York, NY, USA; St. John's Red Storm guard Joson Sanon (3) reacts after a basket against Connecticut Huskies forward Alex Karaban (11) during the first half of the men's Big East Conference Tournament Championship game at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

St. John's Red Storm's Joson Sanon

Oregon reached out to Saint John’s sophomore transfer Joson Sanon, per League Ready. Whether or not those conversations will continue after the commitment of Easter II is unclear.

The 6-6, 200-pound shooting guard scored 7.9 points per game and shot 33.6 percent on three-pointers in 20.9 minutes across 37 games played in 2025-26. He started his collegiate career with the Arizona State Sun Devils.

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