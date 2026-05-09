Live Score Updates for Oregon, UCLA's Big Ten Baseball Showdown in Los Angeles

The No. 13 Oregon Ducks will be taking on the No. 1 UCLA Bruins in a top 25 showdown in game one of three-game weekend series in Los Angeles. First pitch is scheduled for 7:02 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on Big Ten Network.

Oregon comes into this game with an overall record of 35-12 and a mark of 17-7 in Big Ten conference play. UCLA on the other hand is 44-4 and undefeated in Big Ten play at 24-0. Live updates for the game will be below.

Live Updates

Oregon baseball coach Mark Wasikowski before the game against Cal Poly at PK Park. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

First pitch: 7:02 p.m. PT.

No. 13 Ranked Oregon Ducks

Oregon has been led at the plate this season by infielder Ryan Cooney and outfielder/infielder Drew Smith.

Cooney has a batting average this season of .358 with eight home runs, 36 runs batted in, and an OPS of 1.021.

Smith is hitting .349 with a team-high 14 home runs and 49 runs batted in. He has an OPS of 1.080.

On the mound, Oregon starting rotation has been led by pitcher Will Sanford. In 59.1 innings pitched, Sanford has an earned run average of 3.64 with a team-high 84 strikeouts and an opponents batting average of 1.84 against him.

Oregon recently turned heads by adding quarterback Mark Wiepert to the roster, although he likely won't see the field against the Bruins.

No. 1 Ranked UCLA Bruins

Mar 1, 2026; Arlington, TX, USA; UCLA Bruins against Mississippi State Bulldogs during the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

The Bruins batting lineup is loaded and had been led this season by first baseman Mulivai Levu, infielder Roman Martin, infielder Rock Cholowsky, and outfielder Will Gasparino.

Levu is hitting .347 with 14 home runs and 54 runs batted in with an OPS of 1.061.

Martin is hitting .337 with seven home runs and 45 runs batted in.

Cholowsky is hitting .335 and is tied for the team lead in home runs with 18. He also has 55 runs batted in.

Gasparino is hitting .313 and tied with Cholowksy in home runs with 18. He also has a team-high 57 runs batted in.

Betting Odds for Friday Night's Game

Oregon State infielder AJ Singer, left, dives safely back to first base under cover from Oregon infielder Gabe Miranda as the Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers on March 3, 2026, at PK Park in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Oregon comes into this game as the underdog with odds of +260 to win outright. UCLA is -360 to protect home field and get the victory. The current run line ois 2.5 in the Bruins' favor while the over/under is at 10 runs.

Not only is UCLA a big favorite to win this game, they are also tied for the best odds to win the 2026 College World Series. The Bruins are tied with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at +600 to win the national championship.

Oregon meanwhile is a long shot. The Ducks are far down the list on teams with the best odds to win the College World Series. They have odds of +8000. For Oregon, they will be looking to make it to their first College World Series since 1954.

The Ducks have made the NCAA Tournament in each of the past three seasons but have yet to get past the Super Regional.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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