Live Score Updates for Oregon, UCLA's Big Ten Baseball Showdown in Los Angeles
In this story:
The No. 13 Oregon Ducks will be taking on the No. 1 UCLA Bruins in a top 25 showdown in game one of three-game weekend series in Los Angeles. First pitch is scheduled for 7:02 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on Big Ten Network.
Oregon comes into this game with an overall record of 35-12 and a mark of 17-7 in Big Ten conference play. UCLA on the other hand is 44-4 and undefeated in Big Ten play at 24-0. Live updates for the game will be below.
Live Updates
First pitch: 7:02 p.m. PT.
No. 13 Ranked Oregon Ducks
Oregon has been led at the plate this season by infielder Ryan Cooney and outfielder/infielder Drew Smith.
Cooney has a batting average this season of .358 with eight home runs, 36 runs batted in, and an OPS of 1.021.
Smith is hitting .349 with a team-high 14 home runs and 49 runs batted in. He has an OPS of 1.080.
On the mound, Oregon starting rotation has been led by pitcher Will Sanford. In 59.1 innings pitched, Sanford has an earned run average of 3.64 with a team-high 84 strikeouts and an opponents batting average of 1.84 against him.
Oregon recently turned heads by adding quarterback Mark Wiepert to the roster, although he likely won't see the field against the Bruins.
No. 1 Ranked UCLA Bruins
The Bruins batting lineup is loaded and had been led this season by first baseman Mulivai Levu, infielder Roman Martin, infielder Rock Cholowsky, and outfielder Will Gasparino.
Levu is hitting .347 with 14 home runs and 54 runs batted in with an OPS of 1.061.
Martin is hitting .337 with seven home runs and 45 runs batted in.
Cholowsky is hitting .335 and is tied for the team lead in home runs with 18. He also has 55 runs batted in.
Gasparino is hitting .313 and tied with Cholowksy in home runs with 18. He also has a team-high 57 runs batted in.
Betting Odds for Friday Night's Game
According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Oregon comes into this game as the underdog with odds of +260 to win outright. UCLA is -360 to protect home field and get the victory. The current run line ois 2.5 in the Bruins' favor while the over/under is at 10 runs.
Not only is UCLA a big favorite to win this game, they are also tied for the best odds to win the 2026 College World Series. The Bruins are tied with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at +600 to win the national championship.
Oregon meanwhile is a long shot. The Ducks are far down the list on teams with the best odds to win the College World Series. They have odds of +8000. For Oregon, they will be looking to make it to their first College World Series since 1954.
The Ducks have made the NCAA Tournament in each of the past three seasons but have yet to get past the Super Regional.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.Follow cory_pappas1