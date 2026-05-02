Oregon Ducks' Latest NCAA Tournament Projection Before Final Stretch of the Season

The Oregon Ducks baseball team could be heading to SEC country for the NCAA Tournament this season. According to the latest NCAA tournament bracket projection by D1baseball.com, the Ducks are currently projected to be the No. 2 seed behind the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the Starkville Regional.

The Ducks are again one of the top teams in the Big Ten, currently posting a 33-11 overall record and are 15-6 in conference play. The UCLA Bruins and Nebraska Cornhuskers are the two teams currently ahead of the Ducks in the conference standings as Oregon enters its final stretch of the regular season before the Big Ten tournament in Omaha.

Oregon pitcher Miles Gosztola throws a pitch as the Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers on March 3, 2026, at PK Park in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While there is still plenty of baseball to be played between now and the NCAA Tournament, which begins at the end of May, the Ducks playing in Starkville to open their quest to reach the College World Series would be a change of scenery from last season.

Oregon Ducks Baseball Previous NCAA Tournament Appearances

The Duck delivers a hot dog to the crowd as the Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers on March 3, 2026, at PK Park in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Last season, the Ducks were a No. 1 seed and hosted the Eugene Regional at PK Park after winning the Big Ten regular-season title. In the tournament, Oregon lost two consecutive games to the Utah Valley Wolverines and the Cal Poly Mustangs, finishing the 2025 season with a 42-16 overall record.

This time around, whether it be in Starkville or elsewhere, the Ducks aim for a better result in the tournament. Other teams that are projected to be in the Starkville Regional with Oregon and Mississippi State include Oklahoma State and Wright State.

Despite being one game over .500 and posting a 28-17 overall record on the season, the Cowboys are considered a talented ball club in the Big 12 and would be an exciting and challenging matchup for the Ducks.

Oregon Baseball's Remaining Conference Schedule

Oregon infielder/outfielder Jax Gimenez scores off an errant pitch as the Oregon Ducks host the Youngstown State Penguins on Feb. 20, 2026, at PK Park in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon has three more remaining Big Ten series on the road against the Washington Huskies and the UCLA Bruins. The Ducks' road series against the Bruins, scheduled for May 8 to 10 in Los Angeles, should be an exciting matchup as two of the top teams in the Big Ten will face off with seeding implications for the conference tournament on the line.

The Ducks also have two remaining home series in Eugene against the Grand Canyon Lopes and the USC Trojans, another top team in the Big Ten.

For now, though, the Ducks will focus their attention on their road series in Seattle against their arch-rival, the Washington Huskies. The three-game weekend series between the Ducks and Huskies began on Friday night at Husky Ballpark, and Oregon took the first game with a 6-4 win.

The Huskies entered the series with a 20-24 overall record and are 9-12 in Big Ten play in search of momentum down the stretch of the regular season. Before facing the Ducks, Washington picked up a 6-4 road win over Eastern Michigan following a series loss to the Michigan Wolverines.

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