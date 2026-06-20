Amid the losses that the Oregon Ducks have suffered in the portal this offseason since falling to the Texas Longhorns in the Austin Super Regional, coach Mark Wasikowski’s group has picked up its third transfer addition.

Former Division II Delta State transfer outfielder Tucker Jones became the Ducks' fourth portal commit of the offseason. Last season with Delta State, Jones recorded a .360 batting average and went 32-for-32 on stolen bases.

Oregon coach Mark Wasikowski comes out from the dugout to dispute a call as the Oregon Ducks host the Washington Huskies on May 10, 2025, at PK Park in Eugene. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For a Ducks squad that likes to move at a fast pace, Jones looks to thrive in an Oregon group that will look much different than the team that made it to the Super Regional for the third time in the past four seasons.

In addition to being swept in the Austin Super Regional by the Longhorns, the Ducks finished the 2026 season with a 43-18 overall record and went 20-10 in Big Ten play

Oregon's Recent Losses In Transfer Portal This Offseason

Oregon’s Angel Laya celebrates a triple against Yale in the fourth inning of the NCAA Eugene Regional Baseball Tournament game at PK Park n Eugene May 29, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jones’ commitment to Oregon is another valuable pickup for a Ducks squad that has seen several of its top players enter the transfer portal recently. Notable recent losses for the Ducks include redshirt freshman designated hitter Naulivou Lauaki Jr., sophomore catcher Burke-Lee Mabeus, and freshman outfielder Angel Laya.

In addition to the transfer portal losses, junior second baseman Ryan Cooney, redshirt sophomore right-handed pitcher Cal Scolari, and junior infielder Maddox Molony could also depart Oregon as they are considered top prospects in the 2026 MLB Draft.

With these departures, the Ducks' goal of reaching their first College World Series since 1954 will be much more difficult, given the losses this offseason, but there’s hope that the three transfer commits they’ve added can make an impact.

Notable Transfer Portal Additons For Ducks

Oregon baseball coach Mark Wasikowski before the game against Cal Poly at PK Park. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Other transfer additions for the Ducks include Long Beach State infielder Jake Evans. During the 2026 season with the Dirtbags, Evans recorded a batting average of .364, along with three home runs and 16 runs. Evans was named to the All-Big West Conference Second Team.

University of Tampa Spartans senior outfielder Jake Books also arrives as another transfer from Division II, and Vanderbilt Commodores sophomore infielder Carter Johnstone is considered a valuable pickup for the Ducks.

Books brings championship experience to the Ducks after winning the Division II national title with the Spartans last season. Despite being known for his accomplishments at Tampa, Books has Division I playing experience. Books played with the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers from 2023 to 2025 and was on the team that finished as runners-up to the LSU Tigers.

For Vanderbilt last season, Johnstone struggled with a batting average of .143, recording six hits and four runs. Johnstone, however, only played in 18 games and will look for a fresh start with the Ducks. Both Johnstone and Books look to have a critical impact on the Ducks, not only competing in the Big Ten but completing their ultimate goal of reaching the CWS in Omaha.

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