Oregon Ducks Baseball Suffers Brutal Loss to the Transfer Portal
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The Oregon Ducks baseball team suffered a blow on Tuesday as designated hitter Naulivou Lauaki Jr. entered the transfer portal, per a report from On3's Pete Nakos. According to Nakos, Lauaki is entering the transfer portal with a "Do Not Contact" tag.
Lauaki Jr. was a key figure in the Oregon lineup throughout his redshirt freshman season after missing 2025 with an undisclosed injury. In 2026, he hit 14 home runs while slashing .321/.370/.687 with a team-high OPS of 1.057.
Lauaki Jr. finished with the second-most strikeouts on the Ducks with 59, but his slugging was a valuable piece in Oregon's offense.
Now, Oregon coach Mark Wasikowski will have some production to replace with freshman catcher Brayden Jaksa as the only returning member of what was a dynamic trio of freshmen hitters.
Oregon Ducks' Transfer Portal Losses
The Oregon Ducks baseball team reached the Super Regionals for the third time in four years, but that success has not been enough to keep a young core intact. With Lauaki Jr. entering the portal, he becomes the second key freshman to leave the program, joining freshman outfielder Angel Laya.
When it comes to the transfer portal, Lauaki and Laya aren't alone as the only departing Ducks.
Right handed pitcher Collin Clarke entered the portal after being moved to the bullpen, finishing the season with an ERA of 4.92 and a 6-3 record.
The MLB Draft Combine recently announced which players will be attending, and Oregon infielders Ryan Cooney and Maddox Molony are both listed as draft-eligible juniors. Right hand pitcher Cal Scolari also accepted an invite to the MLB Combine ahead of the MLB Draft, starting July 11.
Mark Wasikowski After Oregon's Season-Ending Loss
With the Ducks season ending after two losses to Texas in the Austin Super Regional, Wasikowski spoke about the emotions of the loss heightened by Oregon's veteran-led roster.
"I couldn't be more proud of the efforts the senior class has made, and the juniors that have an opportunity. We are, by and large, a homegrown product. We're not a transfer portal school, and these guys are probably very emotional because they've been in this program. Their blood, sweat and tears have been in this program, and when you're that invested, it's harder," Wasikowski said.
With the departure of Lauaki Jr., as well as Laya, that homegrown development becomes a little disrupted for Wasikowski and the Ducks coaching staff. Still, Oregon has 13 commitments in the class of 2026, according to Perfect Game.
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Charlie Viehl is the deputy editor for the Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, and USC Trojans on SI. He has written hundreds of articles for SI and has covered events like the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician, holding a degree in Music and Philosophy from Boston College. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.