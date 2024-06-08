Oregon Baseball Leads Texas A&M 6-4 Through 3 Innings
Oregon baseball off to a good start in the College Station Super Regional against Texas A&M.
Oregon baseball is off to a good start in the College Station Super Regional.
The Ducks lead Texas A&M 6-4 after three innings. The game is being played right now on ESPN2.
Anson Aroz blasted a two-run shot in the first inning to get the UO on the board. The Aggies answered with a four-hit bottom half that brought in three runs.
Oregon then posted four runs in the top of the second inning to retake the lead. The Aggies got one back in the third inning.
Stay with Ducks Digest for updates.
