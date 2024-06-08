Ducks Digest

Oregon Baseball Leads Texas A&M 6-4 Through 3 Innings

Oregon baseball off to a good start in the College Station Super Regional against Texas A&M.

Kaleb Henry

Jun 8, 2024; College Station, TX, USA; Oregon catcher Anson Aroz (77) celebrates hitting a home run during the first inning against the Texas A&M at Olsen Field, Blue Bell Park.
Jun 8, 2024; College Station, TX, USA; Oregon catcher Anson Aroz (77) celebrates hitting a home run during the first inning against the Texas A&M at Olsen Field, Blue Bell Park. / Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Oregon baseball is off to a good start in the College Station Super Regional.

The Ducks lead Texas A&M 6-4 after three innings. The game is being played right now on ESPN2.

Anson Aroz blasted a two-run shot in the first inning to get the UO on the board. The Aggies answered with a four-hit bottom half that brought in three runs.

Oregon then posted four runs in the top of the second inning to retake the lead. The Aggies got one back in the third inning.

Stay with Ducks Digest for updates.

Published
Kaleb Henry

KALEB HENRY

Home/Baseball