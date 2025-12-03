Why Oregon's Tosh Lupoi is Crucial to Ducks' Chances in College Football Playoff
Oregon Ducks defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi has had a busy week. In addition to reportedly being a top candidate for Cal's head coaching job, Lupoi was named one of the 15 semi-finalists for this year’s Broyles Award for the best assistant coach in college football on Tuesday.
Despite Lupoi's potential departure, he is expected to remain on Oregon's staff during the Ducks' run in the CFP, per DucksWire's Zachary Neel. Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein has been hired as the next coach of the Kentucky Wildcats, and he is planning to juggle both responsibilities for as long as Oregon remains in the CFP.
While Lupoi might get busier if he is officially hired by Cal, Oregon coach Dan Lanning is wise to keep the Broyles Award semifinalist around. Lupoi’s defensive unit has been dominant this year for the Ducks, allowing just 14.8 points per game, the 8th fewest points per game in college football.
Tosh Lupoi Among Broyles Award Semi-Finalists
Lupoi is one of 15 assistant coaches that are semi-finalists for there Broyles Award. Here are the other 14:
Danny Gonzales, Defensive Coordinator (Arizona Wildcats)
Aaron Roderick, Offensive Coordinator Quarterbacks Coach (BYU Cougars)
Mike Bobo, Offensive Coordinator, Quarterbacks Coach (Georgia Bulldogs)
Buster Faulkner, Offensive Coordinator (Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets)
Bryant Haines, Defensive Coordinator, Linebackers Coach (Indiana Hoosiers)
Blake Baker, Defensive Coordinator, Linebackers Coach (LSU Tigers)
Corey Heatherman, Defensive Coordinator (Linebackers Coach (Miami Hurricanes)
Mike Denbrock, Offensive Coordinator, Tight Ends Coach (Notre Dame Fighting Irish)
Matt Patricia, Defensive Coordinator (Ohio State Buckeyes)
Charlie Weis Jr., Offensive Coordinator (Ole Miss Rebels)
Collin Klein, Offensive Coordinator, Quarterbacks Coach (Texas A&M Aggies)
Shiel Wood, Defensive Coordinator, Inside Linebackers Coach (Texas Tech Red Raiders)
Tim Beck, Offensive Coordinator (Vanderbilt Commodores)
Kane Wommack, Defensive Coordinator (Alabama Crimson Tide)
Fans will be able to vote for who they think deserves the award with the link below.
Oregon’s Dominant Defense
The Ducks defense has been one of the best in the country and a big reason why they are sitting with an 11-1 record. All signs are pointing toward Oregon hosting a first round College Football Playoff game when the final rankings are released at he conclusion of conference championship week.
Lupoi’s defense has been so good this season he has began to have rumors swirl about being a head coach next season. While nothing is official, Lupoi has been linked to the California Golden Bears opening and is reportedly a top candidate for the job.
Tosh Lupoi to Cal?
Cal fired long time coach Justin Wilcox after their loss this season to the rival Stanford Cardinal. Lupoi being a former Golden Bear and one of the best coordinators makes the fit seem to potentially be a good one.
Lupoi was born and raised in the San Francisco Bay Area and was a defensive lineman for Cal from 2000 through 2005. He was a defensive line coach for Cal after his playing days from 2008 through 2011. Lupoi has been the defensive coordinator for Oregon since 2022, when Dan Lanning was hired as coach.
The Golden Bears have been treading water around 6-7 wins each season for the past decade and are looking to take the next step. Could Lupoi be the one to do that? He has yet to be a head coach.
Oregon's current offensive coordinator Will Stein just accepted the vacant Kentucky Wildcats coaching job so it will be interesting to see if Lupoi gets his own coaching job in the same cycle.