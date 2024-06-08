Where Does Oregon's Active Home Winning Streak Land Among College Football's Best?

Autzen Stadium has been one of the greatest home field advantages in college football for decades now as it can get absolutely wild there on gamedays. Oregon is currently riding an eight game home winning streak heading into the 2024 season. This ranks tied for the sixth longest in the country and some of the most major names in the sport are ahead of the Ducks.
10. Ole Miss - 7 Wins
Dec 30, 2023; Atlanta, GA, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) holds up the Peach Bowl trophy after a victory against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
/ Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
9. Oklahoma - 7 Wins
Oklahoma offensive coordinator Seth Littrell locks arms with Wyatt Gilmore (42) and David Stone (0) before a University of Oklahoma (OU) Sooners spring football game at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, April 20, 2024. / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY
8. Texas - 7 Wins
Texas Longhorns defensive lineman T'Vondre Sweat (93) watches Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) before a snap during the Sugar Bowl College Football Playoff semifinals game at the Caesars Superdome on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. / Aaron E. Martinez / USA TODAY NETWORK
7. Liberty - 8 Wins
Liberty Flames quarterback Kaidon Salter (7) is chased by Oregon Ducks defensive end Jordan Burch (1) in the first half during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Jan. 1, 2024. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY
6. Oregon - 8 Wins
Oregon White Team running back Brison Cobbins breaks away with the ball during the Oregon Ducks’ Spring Game Saturday, April 27. 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA
5. Florida State - 9 Wins
Apr 20, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Malik Benson (10) runs with the ball during the Spring Showcase at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports / Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
4. LSU - 10 Wins
Tigers receiver Malik Nabers 8 runs the ball as the LSU Tigers take on Georgia State in Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, November 18, 2023. / SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA
3. Washington - 14 Wins
Michigan defensive back Mike Sainristil tackles Washington wide receiver Jalen McMillan during the first half of the national championship game at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK
2. Michigan - 22 Wins
Maize Team running back Tavierre Dunlap (22) runs against Blue Team during the second half of the spring game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, April 20, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK
1. Georgia - 25 Wins
Georgia wide receiver Sacovie White (18) celebrates with his teammates after scoring touchdown during the G-Day spring football game in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, April 13, 2024. The game ended in a tie. / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK
From the pregame motorcycle ride from the Duck to the chant of "Shout" in between the end of the third quarter and the start of the fourth quarter. The sea of green screaming throughout the entirety of a game can be distracting for any opposing team.
Oregon fans dance to “Shout” during the Oregon Ducks’ Spring Game Saturday, April 27. 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA
Dan Lanning has made the Ducks nearly unbeatable there since joining the staff as the head coach in 2022. He has an overall record of 22-25 and a home record of 12-1. The only loss Lanning has had at Autzen Stadium came to No. 25 Washington on November 12, 2022 by a score of 37-34.
Due to move to the Big Ten, it doesn't get any easier at home for the Ducks. The 2024 home schedule consists of Idaho (Aug. 31), Boise State (Sept. 7), Michigan State (Oct. 4), Ohio State (Oct. 12), Illinois (Oct. 26), Maryland (Nov. 9), and Washington (Nov. 30). It's a tough road with the possibility of setback here or there.