Oregon Baseball Suffers Another Loss to the SEC

Just weeks after Texas swept Oregon 2-0 in the 2026 NCAA Austin Super Regional, the Longhorns landed another victory over Ducks coach Mark Wasikowski's program by adding one of its most important assistants. Oregon hitting coach and recruiting coordinator Jack Marder is leaving the Ducks after seven seasons to join Texas as the Longhorns' recruiting coordinator.

Marder isn't the first key piece of Oregon's Super Regional team to leave for the SEC this offseason. His departure follows the transfer of standout freshmen Angel Laya to LSU and Naulivou "Junior" Lauaki Jr. to Georgia.

Oregon outfielder Angel Laya, center, and Oregon infielder Naulivou Lauaki Jr., left, celebrate a home run by Laya as the Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers on March 3, 2026, at PK Park in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With these departures, Oregon baseball's offseason has become another reminder that while the Big Ten has gained the upper hand over the SEC in football in recent years, the two conferences are operating on very different playing fields when it comes to baseball.

The SEC-Big Ten divide

First came the transfer portal, in which Oregon fans saw freshman stars Angel Laya and Naulivou "Junior" Lauaki Jr. both leave Eugene for SEC programs. Now, the Ducks have lost one of the key pieces responsible for developing young talent into college baseball weapons.

While the Big Ten and SEC are viewed relatively as equals financially in football, largely due to lucrative television contracts, baseball operates under a completely different model.

Jun 7, 2026; Austin, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns catcher Carson Tinney (8) reacts ahead of Oregon Ducks first baseman Brayden Jaksa (11) after hitting a single during the second inning of a Super Regional game at UFCU Disch-Falk field in Austin, Texas. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

SEC programs benefit from decades of passionate fan support, larger attendance figures, stronger baseball-specific donor support, and more robust NIL opportunities dedicated to baseball.

Those advantages extend well beyond recruiting players. Top assistants now have opportunities to join SEC staffs with expanded recruiting resources, nationally recognized facilities, and programs that consistently compete for national championships.

Marder's decision to join Texas is yet another example of how the SEC's financial and structural advantages continue attracting elite playing and coaching talent from around the country.

For Wasikowski, it means replacing not only one of the nation's most promising assistants, but also someone who helped establish the program's recent success.

Marder helped build Oregon into a national contender

The former Duck returned to Eugene seven years ago and became one of Wasikowski's most trusted assistants. At Oregon, he served as the Ducks' hitting coach, recruiting coordinator, and worked closely with the catchers.

Oregon head coach Mark Wasikowski, center, brings his team together in the 8th inning against Oral Roberts during the NCAA Super Regional at PK Park in Eugene Sunday, June 11, 2023. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

During his tenure, the Ducks assembled one of college baseball's top recruiting classes back in 2022. Marder was also recognized by D1Baseball as a future head coaching candidate on its list of assistants most ready to be head coaches, and Baseball America tabbed him as one of the sport's fastest-rising assistant coaches.

Marder's player development also coincided with one of the most productive offensive stretches in school history. He helped Oregon establish itself as a consistent postseason program and one capable of competing with the nation's best.

Now, those accomplishments have helped earn Marder an opportunity at one of college baseball's blue-blood programs. However, the irony is difficult to ignore.

Jun 6, 2026; Austin, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns outfielder Anthony Pack Jr. (6) has words with the pitcher ahead of Oregon Ducks first baseman Brayden Jaksa (11) after hitting a single during the eighth inning of a Super Regional game at UFCU Disch-Falk field in Austin, Texas. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Only weeks after Texas ended Oregon's season, the Longhorns have now added one of the key figures responsible for building the Ducks into a Super Regional team.

Replacing Marder will be challenging for the Ducks, but on another level, his departure serves as another reminder that despite the Big Ten's strength across college athletics, the SEC continues to set the standard in baseball.

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