Former Oregon Ducks Pitcher Announces Commitment to Big 12 School

After deciding to enter the transfer portal, former Oregon Ducks right-handed pitcher Collin Clarke has found a new home for the 2027 college baseball season. Clarke announced on June 23 his commitment to the TCU Horned Frogs.

In his three seasons with the Ducks, Clarke, on the mound for Oregon, totaled 151 strikeouts, averaging a 4.96 ERA and an 11-5 pitching record. Now with the Horned Frogs, Clarke looks to be a crucial piece to a TCU baseball program that is coming off a 2026 season in which they missed the NCAA Tournament with a 33-21 overall record and went 17-13 in conference play.

Jun 6, 2026; Austin, TX, USA; Oregon Ducks pitcher Collin Clarke (10) pitches during the eighth inning of a Super Regional game against the Texas Longhorns at UFCU Disch-Falk field in Austin, Texas. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

This past season for Oregon, Clarke started a majority of the season on the mound for the Ducks before being moved to the bullpen. The Ducks are coming off a season in which they made an appearance in the Super Regional for the third time in the last four seasons before being swept by the Texas Longhorns.

What's Next For Oregon Following Clarke Departure?

Oregon pitcher Collin Clarke celebrates a strikeout as the Oregon Ducks host the George Mason Patriots on Feb. 14, 2026, at PK Park in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks' dreams of reaching the College World Series for the first time since 1954 were again put on hold, and fans hope that, despite the massive offseason losses, Oregon can still make a run to Omaha next season.

In addition to Clarke’s departure to TCU, the Ducks also lost sophomore catcher Burke-Lee Mabeus, freshman right fielder Angel Laya, and freshman designated hitter Naulivou Lauaki Jr. to the transfer portal this offseason. Laya and Lauaki have yet to decide where they’ll play for the 2027 season, but wherever they need the impact the two have will be felt.

The biggest question ahead for the Ducks is whether Oregon's top three prospects in the 2026 MLB Draft will return to Eugene next season. Those three players include junior second baseman Ryan Cooney, junior shortstop Maddox Molony, and redshirt sophomore right-handed pitcher Cal Scolari, who were all recently listed as top 200 prospects in the draft.

Oregon's Returning Pitchers and Transfer Portal Additions

Oregon pitcher Will Sanford celebrates a strikeout against Washington State during the first inning of day two of the NCAA Eugene Regional Tournament at PK Park n Eugene May 30, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As for the Ducks' pitching next season, with the loss of Clarke, Will Sanford and Miles Gosztola are expected to return to Eugene. Along with Clarke and Scolari, the two played a crucial role in the Ducks making another run in the NCAA Tournament. Despite the offseason losses, the Ducks could still be primed for a successful 2027 season under coach Mark Wasikowski.

With the losses to Clarke and others, Oregon has added five transfer portal commits, including USC Trojans right-handed pitcher Michael Ebner, Delta State outfielder Tucker Jones, Long Beach State infielder Jake Evans, University of Tampa outfielder Jake Books, and Vanderbilt infielder Carter Johnstone. Can these five transfers have a significant impact on leading the Ducks to the CWS next season?

Under Wasikowski, the Ducks have proven to be one of the toughest and most physical teams in college baseball, and that's a mentality they look to continue to build on entering the 2027 season.

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