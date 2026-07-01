Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Bet on Jackson Chourio to Hit a Homer vs. Cincinnati)

June is officially in the rear-view mirror, which means it's officially time to sink our teeth into the summer months! Let's get the month started on the right foot by trying to cash in on a couple of home run bets for today's slate of MLB games.

Best MLB Home Run Bets Today

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Jackson Chourio Home Run +360

Luis Arraez Home Run +1400

Jackson Chourio Home Run +360

Jackson Chourio has been one of the Brewers' best hitters when facing left-handed pitchers this season. His slugging percentage improves from .516 against righties to .579 against lefties. He has also hit half his home runs this season against lefties, despite having one-third of the at-bats against them.

Tonight, he and the Brewers will face a lefty starter in Andrew Abbott of the Reds, who has given up 1.5 home runs per nine innings pitched this season. That puts Chourio in a great spot to hit his 13th home run of the season.

Luis Arraez Home Run +1400

I'm going to bet on Luis Arraez as a 14-1 long shot to hit a home run tonight. He has hit just four this season, but he's third on the San Francisco Giants in slugging percentage at .470. That's a good sign that he has the power to go deep, which means more home runs could be in his future. Tonight, he and the Giants will take on Zac Gallen of the Arizona Diamondbacks. Not only does Gallen have a 6.15 ERA, but he has given up 1.6 home runs per nine innings pitched this season, which is the most amongst all starting pitchers tonight.

If you want a long shot home run bet, Arraez is your guy at 14-1.

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