Former Oregon Catcher Burke-Lee Mabeus Announces Commitment to SEC Program

Another former Oregon Ducks baseball star has found his new home for the 2027 season.

On Wednesday, Oregon sophomore catcher Burke-Lee Mabeus announced on Instagram his commitment to the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Mabeus also announced that he has taken his name out of consideration for the 2026 MLB Draft pool.

Oregon’s Angel Laya, left, celebrates his second home run of the game with Burke-Lee Mabeus during the game against Nebraska at PK Park in Eugene April 12, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mabues joins another college baseball program that advanced to the Super Regional this past season. While the Ducks were swept by the Texas Longhorns, Mississippi State lost in a heartbreaking way to the Georgia Bulldogs in the Athens Super Regional. Mississippi State finished the 2026 season with a 43-19 overall record and went 16-14 in SEC play.

With the addition of Mabeus to their roster, Mississippi State is hopeful that the former Oregon catcher can lead the Bulldogs back to the College World Series for the first time since they last won the national championship in 2021.

Mabeus' Career With Oregon Ducks

Oregon’s Burke-Lee Mabeus, center, celebrates a double against Indiana in the seventh inning at PK Park in Eugene March 13, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In his two seasons with the Ducks, Mabeus proved to be one of the top hitters in Oregon’s batting lineup. This past season for the Ducks, Mabeus recorded a .286 batting average, 31 RBI’s, and eight home runs.

Now, he’ll look to bring that talent that he put on display with the Ducks to a Bulldogs team that plays in arguably the best conference in college baseball. The last seven national champions have come from the SEC, with the Oklahoma Sooners being the latest champions this season. The last non-SEC team to win the national championship was Oregon’s arch-rival, the Oregon State Beavers, in 2018.

Mabeus is just the second Oregon player to transfer this offseason who has announced which school he’ll be playing for next season. Former Oregon right-handed pitcher Collin Clarke recently announced his commitment to TCU, where he’ll look to help guide the Horned Frogs back to the NCAA Tournament after missing out this past season, finishing with a 33-21 overall record and going 17-13 in conference play.

Jun 6, 2026; Austin, TX, USA; Oregon Ducks pitcher Collin Clarke (10) pitches during the eighth inning of a Super Regional game against the Texas Longhorns at UFCU Disch-Falk field in Austin, Texas. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Clarke, who began the season as a starter for the Ducks on the mound, was moved to the bullpen towards the end of the season. Clarke finished the 2026 season with a 4.92 ERA and recorded 77 strikeouts. The two other notable Oregon players to enter the transfer portal, freshman right fielder Angel Laya and freshman designated hitter Naulivou Lauaki Jr., have yet to announce which school they’ll commit to next season.

Oregon's Transfer Portal Additions

With Clarke and Mabeus now gone, the Ducks' attention now focuses on the five transfer portal pickups this offseason:

RHP Michael Ebner (USC Trojans)

OF Tucker Jones (Delta State Statesmen)

INF Jake Evans (Long Beach State Dirtbags)

OF Jake Books (Tampa Spartans)

INF Carter Johnstone (Vanderbilt Commodores)

Oregon coach Mark Wasikowski looks to rely on these five transfer portal additions to help lead the Ducks to their first appearance in the College World Series since 1954. The Ducks are a tough and physical team, a strength they look to carry with them next season.

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