Oregon Scheduled for Early-Season Test in Amegy Bank College Baseball Series

Oregon Ducks baseball will begin the 2027 season with an opportunity to make a statement. The Ducks are set to open the second week of the season in Arlington, Texas, for the 2027 Amegy Bank College Baseball Series at Globe Life Field.

Tournament organizers recently announced the six-team field for the second weekend of the annual showcase, scheduled for Feb. 26-28, 2027. Oregon will join Arkansas, Baylor, Iowa, Oklahoma State and Oregon State.

Oregon head coach Mark Wasikowski leaves the field after the win over Washington State on day two of the NCAA Eugene Regional Tournament at PK Park n Eugene May 30, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The appearance marks Oregon's second trip to Globe Life Field. The Ducks previously opened the 2024 season at the Shriners Children's College Showdown, where they finished 2-1 with wins over Oklahoma and Baylor before falling to then-No. 18 Texas Tech.

While both Oregon and Oregon State will be in attendance during the same weekend, the rivals will not meet during the event.

Meet the Field

The 2027 Arlington field features a collection of programs at varying stages of transition, which could make the tournament one of the most intriguing early-season showcases in the country.

Arkansas enters as the marquee SEC representative. The Razorbacks are expected to lose several stars to the MLB Draft, including ace Hunter Dietz, catcher Ryder Helfrick and infielder Camden Kozeal. However, Arkansas has already reloaded through the transfer portal. Central Arkansas' Zeb Allen and California Baptist pitcher Michael Malki are set to join the Razorbacks for the coming season.

Arkansas Razorbacks' Steele Eaves (13) pitches as Georgia Bulldogs take on Arkansas Razorbacks during the SEC baseball tournament championship game at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Ala. on Sunday, May 24, 2026. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oklahoma State arrives following a 39-22 campaign that ended in the Tuscaloosa Regional. The Cowboys will be tasked with replacing significant offensive production, including star outfielder Kollin Ritchie. Arlington will serve as an early test of whether the Cowboys' rebuilt lineup can maintain the program's trademark offensive firepower.

Oregon State enters the 2027 season as one of the nation's most respected programs under Mitch Canham. Oregon State has consistently competed well in premier early-season events and should once again be among the tournament's toughest opponents despite experiencing some roster turnover.

Baylor enters the event looking to continue its climb under head coach Mitch Thompson. The Bears have hovered around the middle of the Big 12 standings in recent years, but will have an opportunity to make an early statement against several nationally relevant programs.

Iowa rounds out the field after another competitive season under Rick Heller. The Hawkeyes have become one of the Big Ten's most consistent programs and will be eager to prove they belong alongside the nation's traditional baseball powers.

A Measuring Stick for Oregon Baseball

Teammates congratulate Oregon’s Drew Smith after his sacrifice punt against Washington State during the ninth-inning on day two of the NCAA Eugene Regional Tournament at PK Park n Eugene May 30, 2026.Oregon’s Drew Smith lays down a punt against Washington State during the eighth inning during day two of the NCAA Eugene Regional Tournament at PK Park n Eugene May 30, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks are expected to look dramatically different from the team that concluded the 2026 season. Replacing veteran leaders such as third baseman Drew Smith will be no easy task after Smith hit .338 with 16 home runs and 64 RBIs while serving as one of the program's senior leaders.

Oregon also experienced significant roster turnover through the transfer portal. Catcher Burke-Lee Mabeus, a Buster Posey Award semifinalist, departed along with freshman standouts Naulivou Lauaki Jr. and Angel Laya.

The Ducks have already started to retool through the transfer portal, highlighted by former Vanderbilt infielder Carter Johnstone. Johnstone will join the Ducks, while Oregon could also receive contributions from incoming freshmen such as Trenton Hertzog and Zack Hankins.

Jun 7, 2026; Austin, TX, USA; Oregon Ducks pitcher Will Sanford (11) is greeted by teammates after being taken out of the fifth inning of a Super Regional game against the Texas Longhorns at UFCU Disch-Falk field in Austin, Texas. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

The transfer portal window will remain open through June 30.

Facing programs like Arkansas and Oklahoma State in just the second week of the season will provide an immediate evaluation of whether Oregon's roster reconstruction has been successful. The Ducks will quickly find out which newcomers can handle elite competition, which returning players are ready for larger roles and whether the program has adequately replaced the production lost through graduation, the draft and the transfer portal.

The same applies on the mound. Oregon must replace key innings following the departure of arms such as Collin Clarke. Matchups against some of the nation's most dangerous lineups will also help the coaching staff identify trusted options early.

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