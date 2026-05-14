Oregon Baseball's NCAA Tournament Projection Ahead of USC Trojans Series

The Oregon Ducks baseball program has been one of the better college baseball programs this season, as they have been able to dominate with their hitting and their pitching nearly all season long. They have been one of the teams with the most hype when it comes to their rotation, as they have been the best off the back of pitchers like Will Sanford and Collin Clarke.

The Ducks have also been at their best when Drew Smith is doing well, which has been the case more times than not. Thanks to these three players and the remainder of the team, the Ducks have received some high praise recently with a projection ahead of the college baseball tournament.

Where Oregon Currently Projects

Oregon lines the dugout as the Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers on March 3, 2026, at PK Park in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks are currently projected to be a No. 1 seed in the college baseball national tournament (according to D1Baseball), starting with a Eugene regional tournament that decides who makes it to Omaha. Although the Ducks have been considered to host a regional spot, D1Baseball believes that the Ducks will be the last team to do so, as they have a talented team as the No. 16 team. There are only 16 regionals, and the winners advance to Super Regionals.

The Super Regional that the Ducks would be paired with in this projection is the region of the UCLA Bruins, who are by far the team with the highest ceiling. They are expected to compete for a national championship, but if anyone could beat the Bruins, it would be the Ducks, as they were the first and only team to beat the Bruins in a regular-season game this season from inside the Big Ten conference. Even with this loss to the Ducks, the Bruins still hold a record of 46-5.

Oregon's Must-Win Series This Weekend

Oregon outfielder Angel Laya rounds the bases for a home run as the Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers on March 3, 2026, at PK Park in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As for the Ducks, they have a very serious series with the USC Trojans coming up, which could determine a lot about where they will be placed. The Ducks are entering the series with a 36-14 record. As for the Trojans, who will be standing across from the Ducks, they hold a record of 41-12. The Trojans are ranked just behind the Ducks, but not by much, as they are entering the series ranked No. 1, while the Ducks are ranked as the nation's No. 16 team.

The winner of this game will be in a prime position to land a regional hosting rank, but won't be guaranteed to do so, as the conference tournament is still approaching quickly. The Big Ten Tournament will begin on May 19, which is by far one of the more anticipated conference tournaments among all of college baseball, as there is legit hope and belief among many fans that the conference will have the World Series championship winner.

The Duck delivers a hot dog to the crowd as the Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers on March 3, 2026, at PK Park in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In conclusion, the Ducks absolutely need to host a regional to give themselves the best chance of making it both to a super regional and also giving them more of a chance to make it all the way to a college world series in Omaha, Nebraska.

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