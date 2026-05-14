Oregon Baseball Faces USC With Big Ten Stakes And Surprising Odds

It is crunch time for the No. 16 Oregon Ducks baseball team.

The Ducks (36-14, 18-9 Big Ten) and No. 17 ranked USC (41-12, 19-8 Big Ten) will battle in a Big Ten rivalry with a lot more than bragging rights on the line.

Oregon lines the dugout as the Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers on March 3, 2026, at PK Park in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The final series of the season is shaping up to be an all-timer... the weekend at PK Park could decide whether the Ducks earn a direct path into the single elimination portion of the Big Ten Tournament. Oregon has been cooking at home but can coach Mark Wasikowski's team bounce back from a heartbreaker vs. the No. 1 UCLA Bruins?

Oregon's games vs. USC will also undoubtedly impact its RPI, as the Ducks are trying to strengthen their case to host an NCAA regional at PK Park.

Oregon’s Dominic Hellman, right, celebrates his three RPI home run with teammate Drew Smith, left, during the second inning of their baseball game against George Mason Feb. 13, 2026 at PK Park in Eugene. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Betting Odds

USC enters Game 1 as the betting favorite at -145 per DraftKings Sportsbook. Also, 68 percent of bets placed have come in on the Trojans.

However, Oregon has won 21 consecutive home series at PK Park dating back to March of 2024. With Big Ten seeding and a potential NCAA regional in Eugene both hanging in the balance, this is one of the most important series of Oregon’s season.

Oregon infielder outfielder Jax Gimenez celebrates a run as he’s welcomed back to the dugout as the Oregon Ducks host the Youngstown State Penguins on Feb. 19, 2026, at PK Park in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Big Ten Tournament Stakes

Oregon trails USC by one game in the Big Ten standings. Entering the final weekend, Oregon can climb as high as the No. 2 seed in next week’s Big Ten Tournament or fall as low as the No. 6 seed.

UCLA has already clinched the No. 1 seed, while Nebraska, USC, Oregon, Purdue, Michigan, Ohio State, Illinois and Iowa have locked up spots in the tournament.

The real fight is for the other three top four seeds, which advance directly to Friday’s single elimination bracket.

Oregon baseball coach Mark Wasikowski joins his team before their home opener against the Lafayette Leopards at PK Park in Eugene Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

For Oregon, the cleanest path is simple. Sweep USC, and the Ducks will land as either the No. 2 or No. 3 seed, depending on Nebraska’s series at Minnesota. Win two of three, and Oregon will still qualify for the single elimination bracket as a top four seed, with multiple tie scenarios in play.

A series loss would make things much more complicated. If Oregon drops two of three to USC, the Ducks will need help from Iowa against Purdue and Ohio State against Michigan. If Oregon is swept, the Ducks would need both Purdue and Michigan to be swept as well to remain in the top four.

If Oregon does clinch a top-four seed, the Ducks would skip ahead to the single-elimination quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament on Friday, May 22.

The first three days of the tournament are double-elimination brackets, with the other eight teams seeded No. 5-12. Four games will be held on Tuesday, May 19, and Wednesday, May 20, and two games contested on Thursday, May 21, to produce four qualifiers that will move on.

NCAA Tournament Stakes

The NCAA Tournament scenarios could change drastically for Oregon depending on the outcome vs. USC.

May 31, 2025; Corvallis, OR, USA; USC head coach Andy Stankiewicz takes questions after a game against Saint Mary's at the NCAA Corvallis Regional at Goss Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The Ducks are eyeing a top 16 national seed, which are chosen by the committee based on team performance, RPI, and the ability to meet facility/financial requirements. D1Baseball recently projected Oregon as the No. 16 overall seed, which would put the Ducks on the hosting line.

The Ducks enter the final weekend firmly on the bubble to host the opening round of the NCAA Tournament, making the USC series about more than Big Ten Tournament seeding. The Trojans sit at No. 8 in the RPI rankings and Oregon is at No. 20... giving Oregon a major opportunity to boost its postseason résumé at home. A series win over USC could be the type of statement Oregon needs to move from bubble host candidate to regional host.

The momentum is strong behind Oregon baseball in Eugene as fans lock in for May and postseason play. Oregon has a chance to make its sixth straight NCAA Tournament appearance, with each of those berths coming under coach Mark Wasikowski.

Oregon Jack Brooks celebrates a double against Toledo at PK Park in Eugene Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Since baseball returned to Oregon in 2009, the Ducks have earned 10 NCAA Tournament selections. The current five-year run is the longest streak of consecutive tournament appearances in program history.

First pitch between Oregon and USC is scheduled for Thursday at 7:05 p.m. and will be broadcast on BIG+. There is a discount code - SAVE27 - for fans who want to get their BIG+ renewal down from $97 to $22.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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