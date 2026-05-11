Oregon Ducks Baseball's Top 25 Ranking Shifts Before Regular Season Series Finale

The race for the College World Series is heating up, and the Oregon Ducks look to set themselves up to make a run in the NCAA Tournament. Following a recent road series against the No. 1-ranked UCLA Bruins, in which the Ducks took one out of three games, Oregon is ranked No. 16 in the last D1Baseball's top 25 rankings heading into the final week of the regular season.

In the Baseball America Poll, the Ducks are No. 23 entering the final week of the regular season. The UCLA Bruins (No. 1) and the USC Trojans (No. 14) are the two Big Ten teams ranked ahead of Oregon in the Baseball America Poll.

The Duck delivers a hot dog to the crowd as the Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers on March 3, 2026, at PK Park in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon currently holds a 36-14 overall record and is 18-9 in conference play, good for fourth in the Big Ten. Just behind the Ducks at No. 17 in the D1Baseball rankings are the USC Trojans, whom Oregon will face in their final home weekend series of the regular season at PK Park in Eugene.

Oregon's Pivotal Weekend Series Against USC Trojans

Oregon infielder Ryan Cooney hits a single as the Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers on March 3, 2026, at PK Park in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon's final three-game series at home against USC will have massive implications for the Big Ten Tournament, as the Ducks and Trojans will be battling for the No. 3 seed in Omaha. USC enters Eugene with a 41-12 overall record and is 19-8 in the Big Ten.

To secure the No. 3 seed in the Big Ten Tournament, the Ducks will need to win their weekend series against the Trojans. The No. 24 Nebraska Cornhuskers currently hold the No. 2 seed in the Big Ten with a 37-14 overall record and are 20-7 in conference play.

The Cornhuskers face the Minnesota Golden Gophers on the road in Minneapolis to close out the regular season, and a series win will be enough for Nebraska to secure the No. 2 seed in the tournament.

Oregon Aims For Strong Showing in Big Ten and NCAA Tournament

Oregon players celebrate a double play as the Oregon Ducks host the Youngstown State Penguins on Feb. 19, 2026, at PK Park in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While the Bruins are the overwhelming favorites to win the Big Ten Tournament in Omaha, the Ducks look to make a run at the title. Last season in the tournament, the Ducks won their opening-round game against the Michigan State Spartans, 4-2, before being eliminated by the Nebraska Cornhuskers in a 7-3 loss.

The Ducks are also aiming for a better showing in the NCAA Tournament and making a run at the College World Series for the first time since 1954. Last season, the Ducks hosted the Eugene Regional as a top seed. Oregon went 0-2 in the regional, losing to the Utah Valley Wolverines and Cal Poly Mustangs. The Ducks lost both matchups by two runs or less.

Oregon is set to host their final home weekend series against the USC Trojans starting on Thursday night at PK Park. The first pitch between the Ducks and Trojans on Thursday night is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. PT with the game broadcast on Big Ten Plus.

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