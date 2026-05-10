Oregon Baseball Stuns No. 1 UCLA With Massive NCAA Tournament Implications

The No. 13 Oregon Ducks and top-ranked UCLA Bruins delivered one dramatic response after another in a tense Big Ten showdown at Jackie Robinson Field on Saturday night.

Then Oregon delivered the swing that mattered most... and the timing couldn't be more crucial.

Oregon Jack Brooks celebrates a double against Toledo at PK Park in Eugene Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Junior Jack Brooks delivered the biggest swing of the night from the bottom of the lineup, ripping a bases-clearing three-run double with two outs in the eighth inning to lift Oregon to a 9-6 win over No. 1 UCLA on Saturday night. The victory evened the series in Los Angeles and handed the Bruins their first Big Ten loss of the season.

Yes, the series is even but the win also made history and provided massive implications for the Ducks' postseason.

Oregon Ducks Make History In Upset Of UCLA

Jun 24, 2013; Omaha, NE, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach John Savage (far right) stands on the foul line with his team during the national anthem before game 1 of the College World Series finals against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at TD Ameritrade Park. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Thorson-Imagn Images | Bruce Thorson-Imagn Images

For Oregon, this was more than a bounce-back win after Friday’s 11-1 run-rule loss. This was a a program defining win with real postseason weight.

The win snapped UCLA’s 27-game conference winning streak and gave Oregon one of its most important wins of the season at the perfect time.

The Bruins entered the weekend already in control of the Big Ten regular-season title picture and had been unbeaten in conference play until the Ducks handed them their first Big Ten loss.

Oregon baseball coach Mark Wasikowski joins his team before their home opener against the Lafayette Leopards at PK Park in Eugene Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Oregon’s win also added another chapter to a relatively new piece of program history. The Ducks now hold a 3-7 record against the nation’s No. 1 team, with every one of those matchups coming since the program returned in 2009. That context makes Saturday’s victory even more meaningful. Oregon has not had decades of chances to build a long history against top-ranked opponents, which makes every win over the nation’s best stand out.

Oregon's NCAA Tournament Boost

The timing is key.

As Oregon approaches the home stretch of the regular season, the Ducks are trying to strengthen their case to host an NCAA regional at PK Park. D1Baseball recently projected Oregon as the No. 16 overall seed, which would put the Ducks on the hosting line. But Oregon entered the series at No. 27 in the RPI, while UCLA came in at No. 1.

Oregon jumped up six spots in RPI to No. 21 with the victory. They are firmly on the bubble for a regional hosting spot.

That is why taking at least one game from the Bruins mattered so much. Beating the nation’s top-ranked team on the road gives Oregon a major resume boost. Winning the series would be even bigger.

T8 | @JackBrooks_8 with the clutch 2-out, 3-RBI double to give Oregon the lead. #GoDucks



Oregon 9

UCLA 6 pic.twitter.com/f6EUFdcVcG — Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) May 10, 2026

The Ducks already accomplished the first part of the mission. They ensured they would not leave Los Angeles empty-handed. Now, Oregon has a chance to turn a strong road win into one of the defining series victories of its season.

Looking ahead, the Ducks will host USC at home for their final series of the regular season on May 14-16, which would also provide a boost to Oregon's RPI ranking.

Clutch Ducks

The Ducks outhit UCLA 9-7, while Oregon pitchers Collin Clarke, Cal Scolari and Tanner Bradley combined for 11 strikeouts. Scolari was especially sharp in relief, striking out six of the 11 batters he faced. Oregon’s win over the No. 1 team in the nation marked the fourth such victory in program history, with three of those wins coming against UCLA.

The late-game response mattered most. Oregon trailed 4-0 after the first inning and did not take its first lead until Brooks’ swing in the eighth. Naulivou Lauaki Jr. helped bring the Ducks back with a three-run home run in the second inning, and Brooks later scored the tying run in the seventh before delivering the game-winner one inning later.

The history between Oregon and UCLA has been tight since the Ducks brought baseball back in 2009. UCLA holds a 28-19 lead in the series over that span, but the matchup has rarely been comfortable.

Oregon head coach Mark Wasikowski looks on as the Oregon Ducks host the Youngstown State Penguins on Feb. 19, 2026, at PK Park in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Of the 47 games between the programs, 25 have been decided by three runs or fewer, including 17 one-run games. Seven of those one-run games have come during the Mark Wasikowski era, adding another layer to a rivalry that has consistently delivered close finishes. Saturday’s win fit that history perfectly, with Oregon again finding a way to make one of its biggest games against UCLA come down to the late innings.

Which sets the scene...

Oregon and UCLA will play the rubber match Sunday afternoon, with first pitch scheduled for 12:02 p.m. PT.

For a team trying to finish strong, protect its hosting hopes and prove it belongs among the nation’s postseason threats, Saturday night was exactly the kind of win Oregon needed.

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