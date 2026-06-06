Oregon Baseball Faces Surprising Odds to Beat Texas in Super Regional Opener
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The Oregon Ducks are set to face the Texas Longhorns in game one of the 2026 NCAA Tournament Super Regional on Saturday night. First pitch in Austin is scheduled for 5 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on ESPN.
What are the betting odds for this game?
Oregon Ducks Open Up As Underdogs vs. Texas Longhorns
According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Oregon is the underdog in game one with odds of +185 to win outright. Texas is -245. The current over/under is at 9.5 runs.
Not only are the Longhorns favored to win this game, but they are the favorites to win the national championship with odds of +380. The Ducks, on the other hand, are tied for the 10th-best odds with the Kansas Jayhawks at +2500.
Oregon has found itself in the Super Regional now three of the last four years. The previous two times in 2023 and 2024, they came up short. If they can knock off Texas in this best-of-three series hosted by the Longhorns, the Ducks will advance to their first College World Series since 1954. Oregon's odds to upset Texas in the best-of-three are +240. Texas is -330 to advance.
1954 was Oregon’s lone appearance as a program in the CWS. They has never won a national title.
How Oregon Ducks Got Here
Oregon swept its way through the Eugene Regional last week to advance to the Super Regional. The Ducks took down the Yale Bulldogs, Washington State Cougars, and Oregon State Beavers in a three-day span to punch their ticket to the next round.
Texas is the No. 6 seed while Oregon is the No. 11 seed, so the Longhorns get the nod to host the whole best-of-three. Oregon will be the road team in game one and the home team in game two. If there is a winner-take-all game three, the home team will be decided by a coin toss.
On the year, Oregon has a record of 43-16 and a mark of 20-10 in Big Ten conference play. The Ducks finished tied for third place in the Big Ten and made it all the way to the Big Ten conference tournament championship game. They ended up falling to the No. 1 ranked team in the whole country, the UCLA Bruins in a heartbreaking 11 inning game.
However, fortunes for these two clubs would flip as the NCAA Tournament got underway. The Bruins, who were the favorites to win the whole thing as the No. 1 ranked team, failed to even make it to their regional championship and were eliminated. Oregon meanwhile was able to march right on to the Super Regional.
Will the Ducks finally be able to snap their long streak of missing the College World Series and get to Omaha later this month?
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.Follow cory_pappas1