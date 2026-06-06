Oregon Baseball Faces Surprising Odds to Beat Texas in Super Regional Opener

The Oregon Ducks are set to face the Texas Longhorns in game one of the 2026 NCAA Tournament Super Regional on Saturday night. First pitch in Austin is scheduled for 5 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on ESPN.

What are the betting odds for this game?

Oregon Ducks Open Up As Underdogs vs. Texas Longhorns

Oregon pitcher Luke Morgan celebrates getting out of seventh inning against Oregon State on day three at the NCAA Eugene Regional Tournament at PK Park in Eugene May 31, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Oregon is the underdog in game one with odds of +185 to win outright. Texas is -245. The current over/under is at 9.5 runs.

Not only are the Longhorns favored to win this game, but they are the favorites to win the national championship with odds of +380. The Ducks, on the other hand, are tied for the 10th-best odds with the Kansas Jayhawks at +2500.

Texas Longhorns' Anthony Pack Jr. (6) scoops a ground ball as Arkansas Razorbacks take on Texas Longhorns during the SEC baseball tournament at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Ala. on Friday, May 22, 2026. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon has found itself in the Super Regional now three of the last four years. The previous two times in 2023 and 2024, they came up short. If they can knock off Texas in this best-of-three series hosted by the Longhorns, the Ducks will advance to their first College World Series since 1954. Oregon's odds to upset Texas in the best-of-three are +240. Texas is -330 to advance.

1954 was Oregon’s lone appearance as a program in the CWS. They has never won a national title.

How Oregon Ducks Got Here

Teammates hug pitcher Devin Bell after defeating Oregon State on day three at the NCAA Eugene Regional Tournament at PK Park in Eugene May 31, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon swept its way through the Eugene Regional last week to advance to the Super Regional. The Ducks took down the Yale Bulldogs, Washington State Cougars, and Oregon State Beavers in a three-day span to punch their ticket to the next round.

Texas is the No. 6 seed while Oregon is the No. 11 seed, so the Longhorns get the nod to host the whole best-of-three. Oregon will be the road team in game one and the home team in game two. If there is a winner-take-all game three, the home team will be decided by a coin toss.

On the year, Oregon has a record of 43-16 and a mark of 20-10 in Big Ten conference play. The Ducks finished tied for third place in the Big Ten and made it all the way to the Big Ten conference tournament championship game. They ended up falling to the No. 1 ranked team in the whole country, the UCLA Bruins in a heartbreaking 11 inning game.

However, fortunes for these two clubs would flip as the NCAA Tournament got underway. The Bruins, who were the favorites to win the whole thing as the No. 1 ranked team, failed to even make it to their regional championship and were eliminated. Oregon meanwhile was able to march right on to the Super Regional.

Will the Ducks finally be able to snap their long streak of missing the College World Series and get to Omaha later this month?

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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