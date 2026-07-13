Mark Wasikowski, Oregon Baseball Adds Transfer Infielder From USC Trojans

Coach Mark Wasikowski and the Oregon Ducks have picked up another transfer portal addition, this time from a major Big Ten rival. The Ducks added former USC Trojans infielder Adrian Lopez, their eighth transfer addition this offseason.

The 6-4 infielder from Baldwin Park, California, Lopez arrives at Oregon following one season with the Long Beach State Dirtbags and two with the Trojans. In his two seasons with the Trojans, Lopez recorded a .316 batting average, 144 hits, 97 runs, and 93 RBIs.

May 31, 2025; Corvallis, OR, USA; USC infielder Adrian Lopez (5) waves off a teammate as he tags first base during the ninth inning against Saint Mary's at Goss Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He commits to the Ducks as one of the best transfer portal pickups for Oregon this offseason. This past season, the Ducks faced Lopez and the Trojans to close out the regular season at PK Park. In that series, the Ducks took two out of three games over Lopez’s Trojans, helping them secure the No. 3 seed in the Big Ten Tournament.

Current State of Oregon Ducks Baseball Program

Oregon baseball coach Mark Wasikowski before the game against Cal Poly at PK Park. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Ducks are coming off one of their best seasons under coach Mark Wasikowski, finishing with a 43-18 overall record and going 20-10 in Big Ten play. In the NCAA Tournament, the Ducks made their third Super Regional appearance in the last four seasons before falling to the Texas Longhorns in the Austin Super Regional.

With the notable transfer portal losses this offseason and the looming decision to return to Oregon for the players selected in the 2026 MLB Draft, Lopez is a valuable addition to a Ducks squad that is aiming to not only remain one of the top teams in the Big Ten next season but also make a run at the College World Series in Omaha for the first time since 1954.

It’s a goal that has been in the Ducks' grasp on three separate occasions, and next season Oregon fans are hoping it will be the year the team finally breaks through and reaches the CWS. In addition to Lopez, the Ducks have also added seven transfers to their roster for the 2027 college baseball season. Here’s the list of the seven other transfers set to join Lopez for the 2027 season.

Oregon Ducks Transfer Portal Additions

Jun 7, 2026; Austin, TX, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Mark Wasikowski (44) before a Super Regional game against the Texas Longhorns at UFCU Disch-Falk field in Austin, Texas. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

INF Jake Evans (Long Beach State Dirtbags)

OF Tucker Jones (Delta State Statesmen)

OF Jake Books (Tampa Spartans)

INF Carter Johnstone (Vanderbilt Commodores)

RHP Michael Ebner (USC Trojans)

C Cole Chamberlin (Coastal Carolina Chanticleers)

LHP Chase Frey (Grand Canyon Lopes)

With the Ducks, Lopez and Ebner remain on the same team despite both entering the transfer portal following this past season with the Trojans. The Ducks are also hopeful that Frey, despite committing to the Ducks, decides to retain his college eligibility, as the Boston Red Sox selected the left-handed pitcher in the 15th round of the 2026 MLB Draft.

In addition to these transfer portal pickups, the Ducks are set to return notable strong arms on the pitching mound next season: Will Sanford and Miles Gosztola. Sanford returns as the Ducks' ace and has had a productive offseason, including putting together a strong performance in the annual Stars and Stripes game.

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