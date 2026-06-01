Oregon Ducks vs. Oregon State Beavers: Live Score Updates for Eugene Regional Final
One win away from booking a spot in the Super Regionals for the first time since 2024, the Oregon Ducks face their bitter in-state rival the Oregon State Beavers, in the Eugene Regional Final at PK Park on Sunday night.
The Ducks, fresh off a dominating 4-0 shutout win over the Washington State Cougars on Saturday night, look to continue their success against the Beavers and avoid a winner-take-all matchup on Monday.
Live score updates will start with the first pitch, set approximately for 6 p.m. PT.
LIVE SCORE UPDATES
LINEUPS
OREGON STATE BEAVERS
- CF Talt Easton
- 2B AJ Singer
- DH Ethan Porter
- 3B Paul Vazquez
- LF Josh Proctor
- RF Adam Haight
- C Jacob Galloway
- 1B Jacob Krieg
- SS Tyler Inge
- P Wyatt Queen
OREGON DUCKS
- 2B Ryan Cooney
- RF Angel Laya
- 3B Drew Smith
- 1B Brayden Jaksa
- C Burke-Lee Mabeus
- DH Naulivou Lauaki Jr.
- SS Maddox Molony
- LF Jax Gimenez
- CF Jack Brooks
- P Miles Gosztola
Oregon vs. Oregon State Preview
Oregon has been dominant through two games of the NCAA Tournament, the Eugene Regional Final, with impressive wins over the Yale Bulldogs and the Washington State Cougars. In those two games, the Ducks have outscored both opponents 18-2 and aim to ride that momentum into Sunday night’s Eugene Regional Final matchup.
One Ducks player who continues to be a difference maker is freshman infielder Naulivou Lauaki Jr., who, in Oregon’s Eugene Regional games, has recorded two three-home run blasts. Lauaki Jr.’s three-run home run against Washington State came in the top of the ninth when the Ducks were up 1-0, which helped Oregon to work through a stress-free bottom of the ninth.
Much like it was during the Big Ten Tournament, Oregon’s pitching has been phenomenal through two games of the Eugene Regional. In the shutout win over Washington State, Oregon sophomore right-handed pitcher Will Sanford put on a show for the Ducks, recording 14 strikeouts and only allowing one hit in 6.1 innings pitched.
It was arguably one of Sanford’s best pitching performances this season for the Ducks as he earned his ninth win of the year. Sophomore right-handed pitcher Tanner Bradley and senior right-handed pitcher Devin Bell also matched zeroes in the win over the Cougars, combining for five strikeouts.
Heading into the Eugene Regional Final against Oregon State, the Ducks hope to finish things off and avoid an elimination game on Monday by advancing to the Super Regionals. Oregon State dominated the Cougars earlier in the day, winning 10-1, and would like nothing more than to spoil their arch-rival's season on its home field with two straight wins over the Ducks.
In their one meeting this season on Mar. 3 at PK Park, Oregon State defeated Oregon 10-6. Will we see more fireworks on offense by both teams on Sunday night?
Given how dominant the Ducks have been on the mound and capitalizing in key moments offensively, Oregon is in a great position to wrap things up on Sunday. Coach Mark Wasikowski’s Oregon group has the tools to reach the program’s first College World Series since 1954.
The last time the Ducks were on the cusp of making the CWS was two seasons ago, when they faced the Texas A&M Aggies in the Super Regionals. The Ducks ultimately came up short against a Texas A&M team that finished as the runner-up in the CWS that season, losing to the Tennessee Volunteers in the national championship.
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Caden Handwork is a beat reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. Caden graduated from Michigan State University with a B.A. in Journalism. He has previous experience writing NBA, NFL, MLB, and College Football content for FanSided as a Contributor. He is also written as a contributor for the Detroit Lions FanSided site, the SideLion Report. At Michigan State, Caden covered several MSU athletic events for Impact 89 FM, Spartan Sports Report, and Spartans Illustrated. He has covered Michigan State Basketball in the Champions Classic in Chicago and has covered Spartan Hockey in the last two NCAA Tournaments.