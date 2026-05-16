Oregon Ducks Baseball vs. USC Trojans Live Score Updates

After the No. 16 Oregon Ducks (36-15, 18-10 Big Ten) suffered a heartbreaking 2-1 defeat in 11 innings on Thursday night, they’re back at PK Park for another matchup against the No. 17 USC Trojans (42-12, 20-8 Big Ten).

The Ducks are scheduled to play the Trojans at 6:05 p.m. PT on Big Ten Plus for the penultimate regular-season game.

This article will be updated with live score updates.

Oregon’s Angel Laya, left, celebrates his second home run of the game with Burke-Lee Mabeus during the game against Nebraska at PK Park in Eugene April 12, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

TOP OF THE FIRST: OREGON 0 - USC 0

- Sanford sends the batters down in order with three straight strikeouts.

- After Cadena scored the game-winning run for USC on Thursday, he strike out to start this game.

- Sanford delivers three straight strikes to start the game and strike out Takeuchi swinging.

LINEUPS

Oregon Ducks

Ryan Cooney Angel Laya Drew Smith Brayden Jaksa Naulivou Lauki Burke-Lee Mabeus Maddox Molony Jack Brooks Jax Gimenez Will Sanford

USC Trojans

Kevin Takeuchi Isaac Cadena Adrian Lopez Jack Basseer Augie Lopez Maximo Martinez Andrew Lamb Dean Carpentier Walter Urbon Grant Govel

PREVIEW

USC Trojans Win Extra Inning Thursday Clash

Oregon baseball coach Mark Wasikowski joins his team after defeating Toledo at PK Park in Eugene Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks and the Trojans faced off in Eugene on Thursday for the first of a three-game series. Naulivou Lauaki Jr. sent it to extra innings with a solo shot to the right side at the bottom of the ninth inning, but the scoring stopped there for Oregon.

The Ducks went without a run in the first eight innings and could never pull ahead of the Trojans. USC took an early lead at the top of the second inning off a sac bunt to third base. The Trojans ended up winning what developed into a pitching duel by holding Oregon to just the one run.

Mason Edwards pitched six innings for USC and struck out 12, while Cal Scolari pitched five innings for Oregon, giving up just four hits and striking out five.

A solo shot to right field by USC’s Isaac Cadena put the visiting side up at the top of the eleventh. The Ducks fought to walk off the game, even loading the bases, but a Maddox Malony backwards K and a fly out sealed the win for USC.

The Stakes High for the Oregon Ducks

Oregon infielder Naulivou Lauaki Jr. hits a home run to tie the game in the ninth inning as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The series vs. the Trojans is critical to the Ducks’ postseason hopes. Not only is it important for the Big Ten seeding, but with it being a top-20 matchup, there are major implications when it comes to the opportunity to host an NCAA Tournament Regional.

Oregon entered the first game of the series coming off another heartbreaker against the No. 1 UCLA Bruins in Los Angeles. The Ducks secured the 9-6 victory in the second game of the series against the Bruins, but couldn’t win the series on Sunday and fell 9-6.

Oregon has picked up wins over ranked teams like the Bruins, the Oregon State Beavers and the Nebraska Cornhuskers this season, but they haven’t dominated. The final two games of the regular season provide the opportunity to come away with a series win over a top opponent.

Oregon head coach Mark Wasikowski walks the field before the game as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If the Ducks do end up winning the next two and earning a direct path into the single-elimination part of the Big Ten Tournament, they could be poised to host their second consecutive NCAA Regional at PK Park.

Given that the Ducks lost the first game of the series, their path to the Big Ten Tournament isn’t as straightforward, with a sweep now out of the question. If Oregon can win the next two and the series, it would still qualify for a top-four seed in the Big Ten Tournament and get to the single-elimination bracket.

The Ducks will also have to close out the series without their head coach. Mark Wasikowski won’t be in Eugene for Saturday’s series finale, according to the Portland Tribune’s Isaac Streeter, with assistant Jack Marder acting as head coach.

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