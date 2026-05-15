Oregon Ducks vs. USC Trojans Baseball Live Score Updates

The postseason stakes ride on the No. 15 Oregon Ducks (36-14, 18-9 Big Ten) taking care of business in their final three-game home series at PK Park against the No. 13 USC Trojans (41-12, 19-8 Big Ten).

This matchup is a make or break for the Ducks, with not only a higher seeding for the Big Ten Conference tournament on the line, but also a chance for the Ducks to host a regional series for the NCAA tournament.

Teammates congratulate Oregon pitcher Will Sanford, center, after he got the Ducks out of the second inning against Indiana at PK Park in Eugene March 13, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Follow along for updates throughout the game. The latest updates are at the top.

TOP OF THE FIRST: OREGON 0 - USC 0

PREGAME

Oregon baseball coach Mark Wasikowski returns to the dugout as the Oregon Ducks host the George Mason Patriots on Feb. 14, 2026, at PK Park in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mark Wasikowski Calls For Heightened Attendance

During a Wednesday media availability, Oregon baseball coach Mark Wasikowski put out a public request for fans to support the team to add additional cause for hosting a regional tournament.

"Do what you can to be a difference at PK Par. You see it at Autzen Stadium. You see teams come into Autzen Stadium, and the fans just dominate them. The fans take it into their own hands. They make sure there are false starts, whatever the penalites are. They make a difference in the game ... That's the best thing they can do at PK Park," Wasikowski said.

"During the timeouts should be a point of emphasis for fans. That's actually the time to really rise up and get on somebody. A pitching coach goes to the mound, that type of stuff. That's when you can really make a difference in the outcome of a game and affect the visiting team's mentality," Wasikowski added.

Oregon pitcher Josh Hollis pitches as the Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers on March 3, 2026, at PK Park in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon's Complicated UCLA Series

The Ducks are coming off a sweet and sour series loss against the No. 1 UCLA Bruins. The Ducks were run-ruled 11-1 in the first Friday game with barely a gasp offensively. Then, the Ducks came back with an eighth inning surge to finish a surprise 9-6 win on Saturday. After the shocker victory, the Ducks got up early in the top of the fourth quarter for game three, but the Bruins put the game away in the eighth with a grand slam scoring four runners.

Postseason Projections

According to D1Baseball, the Ducks are projected to finish No. 16 nationally prior to entering the postseason. If the Ducks pick up the bid to host the regional, it will be their second consecutive time hosting.

UCLA cemented the No. 1 seed after their brush with Oregon. Nebraska, USC, Oregon, Purdue, Michigan, Ohio State, Illinois and Iowa also secured spots in the tournament.

Oregon lines the dugout as the Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers on March 3, 2026, at PK Park in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sizing Up USC Trojans Baseball

USC closed out their home series last week with a sweep of the Nevada Wolfpack with a combined score of 31-7 over the series. In total, the Trojans clocked in a 32-1 overall record, the best in program history breaking a record set in 1978. Their only loss of the season was to the Oregon State Beavers.

Adrian Lopez, Augie Lopez, and Maximo Martinez all scored home runs during a Tuesday meeting with Cal State Fullerton prior to their Nevada series and outfielder Jack Basseer received national and Big Ten recognition for his performance in the week of May 4 to May 10. The Trojans ramp up their offense early, which means the pressure is on for Oregon's starting pitchers during this series.

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