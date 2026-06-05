Oregon Coach Mark Wasikowski Speaks Candidly About Veteran-Led Team
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The No. 6-seeded Texas Longhorns will be hosting the No. 11-seeded Oregon Ducks in the NCAA's Austin Super Regional at UFCU Disch–Falk Field this weekend, starting on Saturday, June 6.
Oregon advanced to the Super Regionals for the third time in the previous four years after ending the Oregon State Beavers' season in the Eugene Regional. The Ducks are looking for just their second-ever College World Series appearance, the first since 1954.
Oregon's Mark Wasikowski, Texas' Jim Schlossnagle
The head coaching battle between Oregon's Mark Wasikowski and Texas' Jim Schlossnagle is an intriguing one, with two of the most experienced college baseball minds left in the NCAA Tournament's 16-team field.
Schlossnagle, who came to Austin after a three-year tenure with the Texas A&M Aggies in the SEC, is the fourth highest-paid baseball coach in the NCAA. He's receiving an average annual salary of $2.2 million. For some context, Wasikowski signed a three-year contract extension in 2024, worth $3.6 million over five years.
On the road this season, Wasikowski's Ducks finished with a 13-9 record, including series victories over the Purdue Boilermakers, UC San Diego Tritons, UC Santa Barbara Gauchos, Illinois Fighting Illini, and Washington Huskies.
Wasikowski spoke to the media on June 2 about how much more experienced his boys are this time around with competing in hostile environments compared to when he first came to Eugene, Oregon.
"That first team meeting was when we said, ‘How many of you guys have been to postseason play?’ There wasn't a single guy who had his hand up in the room. Now, everybody except for a new player in the program has their hand up in the room,” Wasikowski stated. “I think the experience that they've had before should be able to help them in these rounds. And then leading in the College World Series, that's a totally different discussion."
Oregon's Drew Smith Is the Boss in Charge
One player specifically who has a whole lot of experience under his belt is senior third baseman Drew Smith, a vocal and vibrant leader in the clubhouse.
“They've been through a lot. Even Drew Smith, when I was in the press conference with him the other day, He's been here. He hasn't missed a postseason. He's been in big environments. He's had to deal with some real stuff coming out of the stands directed at him," Wasikowski said.
Smith, who was a member of the All-Big Ten Conference First Team, led his team in home runs with 15, runs batted in at 61, and slugging percentage at .595.
This 2026 group is much more mature and battle-tested compared to the last two units to make the Super Regionals, filled with veterans who are ready to make a push for the largest stage at the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.
Oregon's Schedule, Odds to Win Austin Super Regional
The dates and times for the Austin Super Regional's three-game series are as follows:
- Saturday, June 6 - 5 p.m. PT on ESPN
- Sunday, June 7 - 6 p.m. PT on ESPN
- Monday, June 8 - TBD (if necessary)
Per FanDuel, the Longhorns have the best odds to come out on top of the Austin Super Regional at -310. The Ducks are at +230.
Eugene Regional All-Tournament Team
Six of the 11 players named to the Eugene Regional's All-Tournament Team were a Duck.
- Sophomore right-handed pitcher Will Sanford
- Freshman catcher Brayden Jaksa
- Senior third baseman Drew Smith
- Junior second baseman Ryan Cooney
- Freshman outfielder Angel Laya
- Redshirt freshman designated hitter Naulivou Lauaki Jr.
Sanford, who was named the Most Valuable Player of the Eugene Regional, threw 14 strikeouts, two walks, one hit, and zero earned runs in 6.1 innings pitched during the 4-0 shutout win against the Washington State Cougars. The six-footer looked like a potential future first-rounder in the 2027 MLB Draft.
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Arden Cravalho is a reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. He has been writing extensively about college athletics beginning in 2018, specifically as Lead Writer and Editor for SB Nation's 'The Slipper Still Fits.' Arden is a graduate of Gonzaga University and brings a deep understanding of college sports to his writing. Residing in San Francisco, California, Arden is also a part of the California Golden Bears' athletic department as a Ticket Sales and Service Account Executive. His overall experience and dedication to college athletics are evident in his insightfulness and analysis throughout all of his work.