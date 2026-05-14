Oregon Ducks Enter New Season With Nation-Leading Streak

Winning on the road in hostile environments is something that the Oregon Ducks have been able to accomplish on a consistent basis ever since coach Dan Lanning took over the reins of the Pacific Northwest powerhouse.

Lanning holds an 18-2 record in those unpredictable situations since 2022. The last time he has lost a true away game was on October 14, 2023, at the Washington Huskies in Husky Stadium, 36-33.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during the Oregon Ducks' annual spring game on April 25, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In fact, Oregon is in control of the longest active road winning streak in college football at 12 straight. That's amongst the Power Four conferences with the Big Ten Conference, Big 12 Conference, ACC, and the SEC. No one is even close to the Ducks.

Ohio State Buckeyes - 7

Indiana Hoosiers - 6

Houston Cougars - 6

Alabama Crimson Tide - 5

Oklahoma Sooners - 4

Clemson Tigers - 4

Virginia Cavaliers - 4

Pittsburgh Panthers - 4

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning attends Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon's 2026 Road Schedule

During the 2026 season, the Ducks will have to travel approximately 7,525 miles, according to estimates from Google Maps. That's not including the potential Big Ten title game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. Here is their upcoming road schedule:

Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 12 (Stillwater, Oklahoma)

USC Trojans on Sept. 26 (Los Angeles, California)

Illinois Fighting Illini on Oct. 24 (Champaign, Illinois)

Ohio State Buckeyes on Nov. 7 (Columbus, Ohio)

Michigan State Spartans on Nov. 21 (East Lansing, Michigan)

The obviously worrisome trips where Oregon's 12-game road winning streak could be most in jeopardy are against coach Lincoln Riley's Trojans and coach Ryan Day's Buckeyes.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore walks off the field during the Oregon Ducks' annual spring game on April 25, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A Look at Oregon's Future Quarterback Rooms

Next season, the quarterback room will be stacked with talent across the board. It will be redshirt junior Dante Moore's group to lead once again. He's chasing to be only the second-ever Duck to win the Heisman Trophy since Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota did it at Oregon in 2014.

It will then be Nebraska Cornhuskers transfer and junior Dylan Raiola backing Moore up, learning under him, and waiting until he leaves the program for the 2027 NFL Draft. Behind Raiola, redshirt freshman Akili Smith Jr. waits patiently for his opportunity.

Fighting Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola warms up during the Oregon Ducks' annual spring game on April 25, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Starting in either 2029, 2030, or even 2031, it could be incoming 2026 four-star Will Mencl's team for the taking. The 6-3, 205-pounder under center ranks as the No. 49 player in the nation, No. 3 quarterback in his respective 2027 class, and No. 1 recruit coming out of the state of Arizona, per Rivals300.

Oregon quarterbacks of the past have had major success taking a season to learn the ins and outs of the system before being thrown into the fire of the starting role. Raiola, Smith Jr, and Mencl all look to be in a similar pathway.

Chandler quarterback Will Mencl (7) throws a pass during the spring football showcase at Chandler High School in Chandler on May 12, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon's 2027 Recruiting Class

Per Rivals, the Ducks' future 2027 class currently stands at No. 9 amongst college football's top programs and No. 3 in the Big Ten Conference behind the No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes and No. 4 USC Trojans.

Oregon will be welcoming 13 verbal commits to Autzen Stadium, headlined by the No. 3-ranked quarterback in the country.

Four-star quarterback Will Mencl (Chandler, Arizona)

Four-star defensive lineman Zane Rowe (Little Elm, Texas)

Four-star running back CaDarius McMiller (Tyler, Texas)

Four-star defensive lineman Cameron Pritchett (Alabaster, Alabama)

Four-star safety Semaj Stanford (Broken Arrow, Oklahoma)

Four-star cornerback Ai'King Hall (Dothan, Alabama)

Four-star linebacker Brandon Lockley Jr. (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)

Four-star EDGE Rashad Streets (Raleigh, North Carolina)

Four-star cornerback Josiah Molden (West Linn, Oregon)

Four-star offensive tackle Cameron Wagner (Saint Joseph, Illinois)

Three-star offensive tackle Avery Michael (Turlock, California)

Three-star athlete Sam Ngata (Salt Lake City, Utah)

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