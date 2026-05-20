Oregon Ducks Baseball Gets Great News Before Big Ten Tournament

Oregon Ducks coach Mark Wasikowski has a loaded roster from top-to-bottom that finished with a 38-15 overall record, 20-10 in Big Ten Conference play.

Nine of his Ducks were honored by the Big Ten in their postseason awards as the regular season comes to a close.

Oregon’s Tanner Bradley pitches against Nebraska during the fourth inning at PK Park in Eugene, April 12, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

All-Big Ten First Team

Senior third baseman Drew Smith was awarded both All-Big Ten First Team and All-Defensive Team. He leads the Oregon program in home runs with 14, runs batted in with 53, on-base percentage at 1.012, and slugging percentage at .598.

Oregon is one of the top defensive units in the nation because of Smith's glove in the 'hot corner.' He's been the anchor of a defense with a .980 fielding percentage, tied for No. 15 in the country. He's not just a potential gold glove-type player at the next level, but can also be patient and competitive at the plate.

Sophomore right-handed pitcher Tanner Bradley was also named to the All-Big Ten First Team. The ace of the starting rotation has a record of 5-1 with a staggering team-leading earned run average of 1.83. In 44.1 innings pitched, Bradley has allowed just 21 hits and nine runs.

Oregon infielder Ryan Cooney throws to first for an out as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

All-Big Ten Second and Third Team

Junior infielder Ryan Cooney, senior right-handed pitcher Devin Bell, and sophomore right-handed pitcher Will Sanford were all listed on the All-Big Ten Second Team.

Cooney is tied for the second-most doubles in the Big Ten at 18 and has the highest Oregon batting average at .340. Sanford has the third-most strikeouts in the Big Ten at 96.

On the All-Big Ten Third Team, freshman utility player Naulivou Lauaki Jr. was the lone Duck rewarded.

Oregon infielder Naulivou Lauaki Jr. rounds the bases on a home run in the ninth inning as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

All-Big Ten Freshman Team

Three Oregon first-years have a bright future with the program after being named to the All-Big Ten Freshman Team. That's utility player Naulivou Lauaki Jr., right fielder Angel Laya, and first baseman Brayden Jaksa.

Lauaki Jr. is the most overall talented of the bunch, due to his overall power and versatility towards

Wasikowski's lineup. He has 10 home runs on a .317 batting average through 33 games played. He has the second-best average exit velocity in the sport at around 113 miles per hour.

The Big Ten Network's Michella Chester listed Laya as the best freshman in the conference. In the 2026 season, Laya is batting .296 with 41 runs batted in. He broke current junior infielder Maddox Molony's freshman program record of 11 home runs. Laya stands now at 13 total.

Oregon Jack Brooks celebrates a double against Toledo at PK Park in Eugene, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Big Ten Sportsmanship Award

Junior utility player Jack Brooks was one of the 17 Big Ten Sportsmanship Award recipients.

The award honors student-athletes who distinguished themselves through sportsmanship, ethical behavior, academics, and citizenship. Brooks also leads the Ducks with 16 stolen bases.

A player like this is what keeps the locker room together and the morale at a strong level. Brooks' stats may not 'wow' you, but his presence is as necessary as any star player. The success this group has had through the last four months wouldn't have been possible without the Vacaville, California native.

Oregon’s Burke-Lee Mabeus, center, celebrates a double against Indiana in the seventh inning at PK Park in Eugene, March 13, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Burke-Lee Mabeus Among Top Catchers in College Baseball

Oregon's Burke-Lee Mabeus was named as one of the 16 semifinalists for the Buster Posey Award, which goes to college baseball's best catcher. He's been the catalyst behind the success of a pitching staff that has thrown a 4.26 earned run average through 53 contests, ranked No. 21 in the NCAA.

The sophomore has a .991 fielding percentage and caught 10 baserunners trying to steal. He has only given up four errors and three passed balls in 2026.

Mabeus, from powerhouse Bishop Gorman in Henderson, Nevada, can do it with his bat as well. He has hit seven home runs, 12 doubles, plus 28 runs batted in on a .313 batting average and a .411 on-base percentage through 47 games played, including 38 starts behind home plate for the Ducks this season.

The finalists for the high honor of the Buster Posey Award will be announced on June 1.

Oregon coach Mark Wasikowski, center, points out features of PK Park to Indiana coach Jeff Mercer before their game at PK Park in Eugene, March 13, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Big Ten Tournament Bracket

The No. 3-seeded Ducks open Big Ten Tournament play on Friday, May 22, on the Big Ten Network at 7 p.m. PT. They will face the winner of the No. 7-seeded Michigan Wolverines (33-22, 17-13 Big Ten) and the No. 11-seeded Washington Huskies (23-31, 12-18 Big Ten) on Wednesday, May 20.

The USC Trojans (42-14, 20-10 Big Ten) are the No. 4 seed, the Nebraska Cornhuskers (41-14, 23-7 Big Ten) are the No. 2 seed, and the UCLA Bruins (48-6, 28-2 Big Ten) are the No. 1 seed.

Oregon has the fourth-best odds to win the Big Ten Tournament at +500, according to DraftKings.

Oregon baseball coach Mark Wasikowski before the game against Cal Poly at PK Park. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon's Hopes of Hosting an NCAA Tournament Regional

According to D1 Baseball, the Ducks are now No. 16 in the Rating Percentage Index or RPI, which includes series victories over the USC Trojans and Nebraska Cornhuskers, as well as one victory over the UCLA Bruins.

The top-16 teams in the RPI will host an NCAA Tournament Regional. Inside PK Park in Eugene, Oregon has won 22 consecutive series.

The Ducks would feel much more comfortable with a berth into at least the Big Ten Tournament semifinals in order to secure their right to host a regional at home.

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