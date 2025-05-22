Oregon Ducks vs. Michigan State Schedule Change: Big Ten Tournament Inclement Weather
The Oregon Ducks baseball team took care of business in their first season as a member of the Big Ten, clinching the conference regular season title. The conference title ensures that the Ducks will go into the Big Ten Tournament as the No.1 seed, and sets them up for a matchup against Michigan State on Thursday, May 22.
With inclement weather in the forecast in Omaha, Nebraska, first pitch for three pool play games on Thursday has shifted by one hour. Oregon will face Michigan State at 3 p.m. PT on Thursday, May 22.
For the other two games, the new start times are 7 a.m. PT for UCLA vs. Michigan and 11 a.m. PT for USC vs. Penn State.
On Friday May 23, Oregon is set to play the Nebraska Cornhuskers at 4 p.m. PT.
HOW TO WATCH
All games will be televised by the Big Ten Network.
Should Oregon reach the Semifinal, that game will be played on Saturday, May 24 at 12 p.m. PT, with the Big Ten Tournament final being played on Sunday at noon. The Big Ten tournament will be played in Omaha, Nebraska, at Charles Schwab Field.
PREVIEW
For Ducks fans just tuning in to baseball season, expect fire on offense. Oregon's eight grand slams this season are three more than the most the Ducks had hit in any previous season (5 in 2019). For the fourth time in the last five years, Oregon has set a new program record for home runs. The Ducks broke the previous record on Friday at Iowa when left fielder Anson Aroz nailed the102nd team home run of the season, breaking the record set in 2023.
The Spartans are a familiar foe to Oregon, with the two teams having played a three-game series against each other earlier this month. Michigan State shutout Oregon in the first game, but the Ducks responded and took the next two games, outscoring the Spartans 18-6 over the course of the series.
This is the first time the Big Ten Tournament field has been expanded, moving from 8 teams to 12 this season. Oregon's Friday matchup against Nebraska will be the first time the two teams have ever met.
The Ducks are currently on a 10-game win streak, taking two of three from Michigan State before sweeping Saint Mary’s, Washington, and Iowa to end the regular season. Oregon is led by coach Mark Wasikowski, who is now in his sixth year as the Ducks' head coach and was awarded the 2025 Big Ten Conference Coach of the Year. Wasikowski led the Ducks to a 41-13 record, matching the most win for Oregon in his tenure, while claiming the program's first regular-season title since 1974.
Oregon will rely on their elite starting pitching to carry them through the tournament. Left-handed pitcher Grayson Grinsell will most likely get the nod to start on the hill for the Ducks against Michigan State. Grinsell, who was voted 1st-team all Big Ten, carries a 7-1 record into the tournament while holding a 1.36 ERA.
Iowa and UCLA have booked their spots to face each other in the semifinal, meaning that if Oregon can reach the semifinal they will avoid both the No. 2 and No. 3 seeded teams. UCLA defeated Illinois 8-6 while Iowa dispatched Rutgers in a close 4-3 game.
Regardless of the outcome of the Big Ten Tournament, Oregon is in prime position to host a regional and possibly has a good chance to host a super regional in Eugene when all is said and done. Oregon currently has an RPI ranking of 12 and a national ranking of 4, but coach Wasikowski will want more hardware for his record breaking Ducks side. If Oregon should make the Super Regional this year, it would be the third year in a row the Ducks have managed to do so.