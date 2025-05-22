Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks vs. Michigan State Schedule Change: Big Ten Tournament Inclement Weather

The Oregon Ducks baseball program clinched the Big Ten title in their first season in the conference, earning the No.1 seed in the Big Ten baseball tournament. Due to inclement weather in Omaha, Nebraska, Oregon's game time vs. Michigan State has changed.

Kyle Clements

Oregon’s Carter Garate (3) reacts after hitting a grand slam against Iowa during a Big Ten conference baseball game May 15, 2025 at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa.
Oregon’s Carter Garate (3) reacts after hitting a grand slam against Iowa during a Big Ten conference baseball game May 15, 2025 at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa. / Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Oregon Ducks baseball team took care of business in their first season as a member of the Big Ten, clinching the conference regular season title. The conference title ensures that the Ducks will go into the Big Ten Tournament as the No.1 seed, and sets them up for a matchup against Michigan State on Thursday, May 22.

With inclement weather in the forecast in Omaha, Nebraska, first pitch for three pool play games on Thursday has shifted by one hour. Oregon will face Michigan State at 3 p.m. PT on Thursday, May 22.

For the other two games, the new start times are 7 a.m. PT for UCLA vs. Michigan and 11 a.m. PT for USC vs. Penn State.

On Friday May 23, Oregon is set to play the Nebraska Cornhuskers at 4 p.m. PT.

HOW TO WATCH

All games will be televised by the Big Ten Network.

Should Oregon reach the Semifinal, that game will be played on Saturday, May 24 at 12 p.m. PT, with the Big Ten Tournament final being played on Sunday at noon. The Big Ten tournament will be played in Omaha, Nebraska, at Charles Schwab Field.

PREVIEW

For Ducks fans just tuning in to baseball season, expect fire on offense. Oregon's eight grand slams this season are three more than the most the Ducks had hit in any previous season (5 in 2019). For the fourth time in the last five years, Oregon has set a new program record for home runs. The Ducks broke the previous record on Friday at Iowa when left fielder Anson Aroz nailed the102nd team home run of the season, breaking the record set in 2023.

The Spartans are a familiar foe to Oregon, with the two teams having played a three-game series against each other earlier this month. Michigan State shutout Oregon in the first game, but the Ducks responded and took the next two games, outscoring the Spartans 18-6 over the course of the series.

Kooper Schultz getting caught on a lead
Iowa’s Kooper Schulte (9) leads off of first base as Oregon’s Jacob Walsh (25) defends during a Big Ten conference baseball game May 15, 2025 at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa. / Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is the first time the Big Ten Tournament field has been expanded, moving from 8 teams to 12 this season. Oregon's Friday matchup against Nebraska will be the first time the two teams have ever met.

MORE: NFL Analyst's Bold Prediction For Los Angeles Rams Rookie Terrance Ferguson

MORE: Shedeur Sanders Did Not Outplay Dillon Gabriel, Cleveland Browns Minicamp Per Insider

MORE: Cleveland Browns To Trade Quarterback: Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders, Joe Flacco?

The Ducks are currently on a 10-game win streak, taking two of three from Michigan State before sweeping Saint Mary’s, Washington, and Iowa to end the regular season. Oregon is led by coach Mark Wasikowski, who is now in his sixth year as the Ducks' head coach and was awarded the 2025 Big Ten Conference Coach of the Year. Wasikowski led the Ducks to a 41-13 record, matching the most win for Oregon in his tenure, while claiming the program's first regular-season title since 1974.

Oregon will rely on their elite starting pitching to carry them through the tournament. Left-handed pitcher Grayson Grinsell will most likely get the nod to start on the hill for the Ducks against Michigan State. Grinsell, who was voted 1st-team all Big Ten, carries a 7-1 record into the tournament while holding a 1.36 ERA. 

Grayson Grinsell tossing a strike
Oregon left-handed pitcher Grayson Grinsell throws out a pitch as the Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers on April 25, 2025, at PK Park in Eugene. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Iowa and UCLA have booked their spots to face each other in the semifinal, meaning that if Oregon can reach the semifinal they will avoid both the No. 2 and No. 3 seeded teams. UCLA defeated Illinois 8-6 while Iowa dispatched Rutgers in a close 4-3 game.

Regardless of the outcome of the Big Ten Tournament, Oregon is in prime position to host a regional and possibly has a good chance to host a super regional in Eugene when all is said and done. Oregon currently has an RPI ranking of 12 and a national ranking of 4, but coach Wasikowski will want more hardware for his record breaking Ducks side. If Oregon should make the Super Regional this year, it would be the third year in a row the Ducks have managed to do so. 

feed

Published
Kyle Clements
KYLE CLEMENTS

Kyle Clements is beat writer for Oregon Ducks on SI. Kyle is a 2019 graduate of Southern Oregon University and currently does play-by-play for SOU football and men’s and women’s soccer. He currently also writes for Oregon State on SI and hosts a daily sports show in southern Oregon on The Ace Sports Radio, 107.9 FM and 1300 AM. Kyle also does play-by-play for the Rogue Valley Royals hockey team and the North Medford High School Black Tornado for TableRockSports.net. Kyle lives in Ashland, Oregon with his wife and a Dalmatian named Penny.

Home/Baseball