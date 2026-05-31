Oregon Ducks vs. Washington State Cougars: Eugene Regional Live Score Updates

The Oregon Ducks put on a show to open the Eugene Regional with a 14-2 win over the Yale Bulldogs on Friday night at PK Park.

Fresh off an impressive victory, the Ducks look to continue that success as they face off against a former Pac-12 rival, the Washington State Cougars, on Saturday night in the winners' bracket.

Live score updates will begin at first pitch, which is set for 6 p.m. PT.

Oregon coach Mark Wasikowski, center, points out features of PK Park to Indiana coach Jeff Mercer before their game at PK Park in Eugene March 13, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

LIVE SCORE UPDATES

PREVIEW

Oregon’s Naulivou Lauaki Jr., center, celebrates with teammates after the Ducks defeated Yale to advance in the NCAA Eugene Regional Baseball Tournament game at PK Park n Eugene May 29, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In Oregon’s win over Yale on Friday night, many impressive performances stood out for the Ducks. The Ducks scored eight of their 14 runs in the eighth inning, which was highlighted by redshirt freshman Naulivou Lauaki Jr.’s three-run blast.

Oregon recorded 18 total hits in Friday night’s win over Yale, as their starting lineup was a focal point of their success. Junior second baseman Ryan Cooney, freshman right fielder Angel Laya, and freshman first baseman Brayden Jaksa, the top of Oregon’s batting order, all played pivotal roles in the Ducks' dominant victory over the Bulldogs.

Oregon redshirt sophomore right-handed pitcher Cal Scolari also put together another shutout for the Ducks, recording five strikeouts in four innings pitched. Junior left-handed pitcher Toby Twist added to the Ducks dominance with a strong showing on the mound, recording five additional strikeouts and only allowing one hit in three innings he pitched. With both pitchers matching zeroes, it was Twist that was ultimately given his fourth pitching win of the season.

Entering Saturday’s winners' bracket matchup against Washington State, Oregon looks to build off its strong offensive performance to end the win over Yale by remaining efficient on the mound. Oregon has won five out of its last six games, with its only loss coming against the No. 1-ranked UCLA Bruins, in which the Ducks lost 3-2 in eleven innings.

Oregon pitcher Cal Scolari throws a pitch as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

To the pleasure of many Oregon fans, Washington State pulled off the 3-2 upset win over Oregon State on Friday. The Cougars were led in the victory by redshirt freshman Matt Priest, and redshirt sophomore outfielder Dustin Robinson’s RBI’s late in the game helped lift Washington State to the upset win over Oregon State. These are two players for the Cougars who look to play a critical role in upsetting Oregon on Saturday night.

Priest is one of the top leaders for the Cougars this season with a team-leading batting average of .372 and an OPS of .972. This season for the Cougars, Priest has also recorded 54 hits, 38 RBIs, 27 runs, and four home runs.

Washington State senior infielder Gavin Roy is another player who could have an impact in Saturday night’s matchup against Oregon, recording 77 hits, 50 runs, 42 RBIs, and two home runs with a batting average of .367.

The Oregon Ducks are introduced before the game against Yale before the NCAA Eugene Regional Baseball Tournament game in Eugene May 29, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cougars reached the NCAA Tournament following winning the Mountain West Tournament with a 14-4 win over the San Diego State Aztecs in the Mountain West Conference title game. Washington State posts a 31-26 overall record and looks to continue its hot streak with another upset win over Oregon on Saturday night.

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