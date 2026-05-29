Eugene Regional Central: Starting Pitchers, Lineups, Everything You Need to Know

Oregon fans are eagerly awaiting to watch the Ducks play in the Eugene Regional at PK Park. The Ducks are scheduled to open the Eugene Regional on Friday night against the Yale Bulldogs. In addition to Oregon’s opener against the Yale Bulldogs, the Ducks could also face two former Pac-12 rivals, the Washington State Cougars or the Oregon State Beavers.

Hosting an NCAA Tournament Regional at PK Park for the second consecutive season, the Ducks are looking to put on a stronger showing after going 0-2 last year. Coach Mark Wasikowski's Oregon squad has talent both on the mound and in its starting lineup to not only reach the Super Regionals but also its first College World Series in Omaha since 1954.

Oregon outfielder Angel Laya, center, and Oregon infielder Naulivou Lauaki Jr., left, celebrate a home run by Laya as the Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers on March 3, 2026, at PK Park in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ahead of Oregon’s first game in the NCAA Tournament, here’s a breakdown of every team in the Eugene Regional, including the Ducks.

Oregon Ducks

Oregon pitcher Cal Scolari throws a pitch as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon enters the tournament with a 40-16 overall record and went 20-10 in Big Ten play. The Ducks fell just short of upsetting the No. 1-ranked UCLA Bruins in the Big Ten Tournament title game, falling 3-2 in eleven innings.

Last season, when hosting the Eugene Regional, the Ducks went 0-2, falling to the Utah Valley Wolverines and Cal Poly Mustangs, a disappointing end to a season that saw the Ducks win the Big Ten regular-season title.

Starting Pitchers

Will Sanford (8-2)

Collin Clarke (6-3)

Cal Scolari (5-0)

Miles Gosztola (2-3)

Starting Lineup

Ryan Cooney Angel Laya Drew Smith Brayden Jaksa Burke-Lee Mabeus Naulivou Lauki Jr. Maddox Molony Jack Brooks Josh Schleichardt

Yale Bulldogs

The Yale Bulldogs enter the NCAA Tournament with a 30-13-1 overall record and as the champions of the Ivy League. Despite being considered the underdogs in a Eugene regional filled with West Coast teams, the Bulldogs have the potential to make some noise. Here’s a look at the starting pitchers and potential batting lineup for the Bulldogs.

Starting Pitchers

Tate Evans (7-1)

Jack Ohman (5-2)

DanieL Cohen (5-3)

Starting Lineup

Kaiden Dossa Garrett Larsen Chris Diprima Jack Dauer Colin Sloan Davis Hanson Owen Turner Jackson Hays Brady Ruiz-Weiss

Oregon State Beavers

Oregon State celebrates a home run by infielder Paul Vazquez as the Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers on March 3, 2026, at PK Park in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Oregon State Beavers, if they face the Ducks in the Eugene Regional, are poised to upset Oregon and end their season in heartbreak. Oregon State enters the tournament with a 43-12 overall record and is aiming to reach the CWS for the second straight year. In their one meeting this season on March 3, the Beavers defeated the Ducks 10-6 at PK Park.

If the Ducks and Beavers end up facing off, it’ll be among the most exciting matchups in NCAA Tournament Regional play. Whoever wins and advances to the Super Regionals will have the ultimate bragging rights in the state.

Starting Pitchers

Dax Whitney (6-1)

Eric Segura (5-2)

Ethan Kleinschmit (9-2)

Starting Lineup

T.J. Oster Ben Niednagel Walker Zapp or Wyatt Hanoian Blake Campbell Tripp Garrish Christian Taylor Garrett Hutchins Luke Elmore Landon Boyd

Washington State Cougars

Another one of Oregon’s former Pac-12 rivals, the Washington State Cougars, looks to make a run at the Super Regionals. The Cougars entered the tournament with a 30-26 overall record and are clicking at the right time.

Washington State reached the NCAA Tournament with a dominating 14-4 win over the San Diego State Aztecs in the Mountain West Tournament title game. The Cougars open the tournament against Oregon State on Friday. During the regular season, the Cougars went 1-1 against the Beavers.

Starting Pitchers

Nick Lewis (9-2)

Luke Meyers (4-4)

Griffin Smith (5-4)

Starting Lineup

Trevor Smith Gavin Roy Max Hartman Dave Chavez Dustin Robinson Ryan Skjonsby Ollie Obenour Cam Macleod Kyler Northrop

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