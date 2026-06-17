Oregon Ducks Prospect Rankings Before MLB Draft Combine

The Oregon Ducks baseball team is coming off one of their best seasons under coach Mark Wasikowski. The Ducks finished the 2026 season with a 43-18 overall record and went 20-10 in Big Ten play after being swept in the Austin Super Regional by the No. 6-seeded Texas Longhorns.

With the season wrapped up, the attention now shifts to the offseason, and three stars from this year’s roster are set to compete in the 2026 MLB Draft combine. The Ducks set to compete include second baseman Ryan Cooney, shortstop Maddox Molony, and pitcher Cal Scolari. One Oregon commit is also set to compete in the combine with outfielder Andruw Giles from Basic Academy in Henderson, Nevada, receiving an invite.

Oregon baseball coach Mark Wasikowski before the game against Cal Poly at PK Park. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Here’s a breakdown of the Ducks set to compete in the combine and their chances of getting selected in this year’s draft.

No. 133 Ryan Cooney

Oregon infielder Ryan Cooney hits a single as the Oregon Ducks host the Youngstown State Penguins on Feb. 20, 2026, at PK Park in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon second baseman Ryan Cooney was one of the top leaders for the Ducks' batting order this past season. Cooney, in his junior year, finished the 2026 season with a .331 batting average, 82 hits, 52 runs, 43 RBI’s, and eight home runs.

Cooney’s power as a hitter put him at the top of the Ducks' batting order throughout the season, as in several games he led off for Oregon. Cooney arrives at the combine as one of the Ducks' top draft prospects, and he is likely to be selected.

With the combine approaching, Cooney was recently ranked as the No. 133 overall prospect in the MLB Draft, and given his high ranking, it’s hard to imagine him returning to the Ducks for his senior season.

No. 173 Maddox Molony

Oregon infielder Maddox Molony throws to first for an out as the Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers on April 25, 2025, at PK Park in Eugene. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Despite experiencing his highs and lows during the 2026 season for the Ducks, Maddox Molony is also set to compete in the draft combine. Molony played in all 61 games this season for the Ducks, recording 51 hits, 44 runs, 39 RBIs, and 12 home runs with a batting average of .233.

While returning for his senior year could benefit the Oregon shortstop, Molony is ranked as the No. 173 overall prospect and could be selected in the top 200 of the draft, which will likely make his Ducks career come to an end.

No. 191 Cal Scolari

Jun 6, 2026; Austin, TX, USA; Oregon Ducks pitcher Cal Scolari (37) pitches during the first inning of a Super Regional game against Texas Longhorns at UFCU Disch-Falk field in Austin, Texas. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

One of the best pitchers on the Ducks roster this season, Cal Scolari, will likely be an underrated pitcher who will get selected in the draft. This past season for the Ducks, Scolari put on a show, appearing in 14 games and earning a 5-1 record on the mound.

Scolari, in those 14 starts, recorded 85 strikeouts with a 3.32 ERA. Whether Scolari decides to return to Oregon for the 2026 season remains to be seen, but even if Scolari gets drafted, having a reliable pitcher on the mound next season like him will benefit the Ducks.

Andruw Giles

Before even arriving at the Ducks, Andruw Giles could be selected in the 2026 MLB Draft, as he is set to compete in the combine. Giles, depending on how he performs in the combine and where he is selected in the draft, could choose to skip his college career and go straight to the pros.

The draft combine presents Giles with the opportunity to improve his stock, which ultimately will dictate what he decides to do with his career with the Ducks.

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