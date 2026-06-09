The Oregon Ducks baseball season officially came to a close on Sunday night as the Texas Longhorns won 6-5 in Game 2 of the Austin Super Regional. Oregon came up to games short of reaching the College World Series for the first time since 1954, and its attention now shifts to the offseason.

Finishing the 2026 season with a 43-18 overall record, the Ducks are expected to be a top contender again in the Big Ten next season as they could retain eight of the nine players in their starting lineup, giving them another legitimate shot to make it to Omaha in 2027.

Jun 7, 2026; Austin, TX, USA; Oregon Ducks pitcher Will Sanford (28) pitches during the first inning of a Super Regional game against the Texas Longhorns at UFCU Disch-Falk field in Austin, Texas. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

With the 2026 MLB Draft just around the corner, here are the three Oregon players ranked as top prospects who could leave Eugene this offseason for the pros.

Maddox Molony

Oregon’s Maddox Molony lays down a bunt against Indiana at PK Park in Eugene March 13, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon junior shortstop Maddox Molony is one of those nine players in the Ducks' starting lineup who could leave for the draft. Recently ranked as the No. 173 overall MLB prospect, Molony, if he decides to depart, could be selected inside the top 200 of the draft.

This season, for the Ducks, Molony played in all 61 games, recording 51 hits, 44 runs, 39 RBIs, and 12 home runs with a batting average of .233. After a 2026 season that featured its fair share of highs and lows for Molony, returning for his senior year may be the best option despite being a top prospect in the draft.

Cal Scolari

Jun 6, 2026; Austin, TX, USA; Oregon Ducks pitcher Cal Scolari (37) pitches during the first inning of a Super Regional game against Texas Longhorns at UFCU Disch-Falk field in Austin, Texas. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Throughout the season, Oregon showed its talent on the mound as its pitching was one of the key reasons for its run to its third Super Regional appearance in the last four seasons. One of those pitchers who displayed his power on the mound for the Ducks was Oregon redshirt sophomore and right-handed pitcher Cal Scolari.

During this season for the Ducks, Scolari appeared in 14 games with a 5-1 pitching record. In those 14 appearances, Scolari recorded 85 strikeouts with a 3.32 ERA. Despite being one of the top pitcher prospects in the draft, returning to Oregon for another season could be beneficial for Scolari, allowing him to strengthen his skills on the mound and make a run at the CWS.

Ryan Cooney

Oregon infielder Ryan Cooney hits a single as the Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers on March 3, 2026, at PK Park in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another leader for Oregon’s starting batting order, junior second baseman Ryan Cooney, could be contemplating a move for the 2026 draft. Cooney is ranked as the top prospect in the draft from the Ducks at No. 133 overall.

Cooney, along with senior third baseman Drew Smith, was one of the top leaders for the Ducks with a .331 batting average, along with recording 82 hits, 52 runs, and 43 RBI’s. With Cooney being one of the top prospects from the Ducks in the draft, it's hard to imagine that he would pass up the opportunity to go pro.

However, given how much Oregon could return next season, the star third second baseman may decide to give it one more run at a CWS for what would be his senior season.

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