Rikuu Nishida's White Sox News Showcases Oregon Talent Pipeline

Former Oregon Ducks infielder Rikuu Nishida received some huge news on Monday after an electric start to the 2026 season. Nishida is on his way to the Chicago White Sox after spending multiple years in the farm system.

Oregon Ducks Flex Pro Development

Oregon head coach Mark Wasikowski carries infielder Rikuu Nishida as the Oregon Ducks defeated Oral Roberts University 9-8 in the first game of a best of three NCAA Super Regional series at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. Friday, June 9, 2023. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

What this shows for the Ducks is that they can get the best and most reliable players into the league. There were six players in the MLB from the Oregon program, and there will now be seven, which just goes to show that the Ducks can recruit well, but even more importantly, they can develop.

Nishida was the seventh-highest position player for Oregon to be drafted into the MLB in the modern era of Ducks baseball. His Oregon career was a historic one, setting him up for his future at the professional level.

The former Duck broke a 58-year-old single-season record when he stole 25 bases in his first season at Oregon. The JUCO product from Mt. Hood Community College also scored 67 runs in 2023, the most in a season in program history. He finished his lone season in Eugene as an honorable All-Pac-12 mention and the Nashville Regional Most Valuable Player.

With the NCAA Tournament Eugene Regional on the horizon and potentially more MLB Draft selections to come, Nishida's call-up to the White Sox shows that the Ducks under coach Mark Wasikowski can turn JUCO stars into MLB talent.

Rikuu Nishida Gets Called Up to the Chicago White Sox

Mar 19, 2026; Peoria, Arizona, USA; Chicago White Sox infielder Rikuu Nishida against the San Diego Padres during a spring training game at Peoria Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The talented prospect was drafted by the White Sox in the 11th round of the 2023 MLB Draft, and he is now set to make his debut. Nishida has never played in a regulated MLB game, which means that he will be making both his MLB debut and his season debut after having a great run in the minor leagues this season.

Nishida started his season with the Double-A program for the White Sox, which is the Birmingham Barons. The Barons have had many great players and people come through the program, including NBA basketball legend Michael Jordan. Nishida was just the most recent player to make headlines in Double-A.

Nishida had 40 at-bats with the Barons this season. In those at-bats, he finished with 10 hits, which means he was getting a hit at a 1/4 rate, meaning that in 25 percent of all at-bats, he was tallying a hit. He also walked 11 times at the plate, and he only struck out five times, which is great due to the fact that he is at least putting the ball in play more times than not. He was hitting about average among Double-A players, which is .250, but his fielding and speed allowed him to be called up.

Oregon infielder Sabin Ceballos, left, and infielder Rikuu Nishida celebrate a home run by Ceballos in the fourth inning during an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan / USA TODAY NETWORK

He spent plenty of time with the Triple-A program for the White Sox, as he made the jump to the Charlotte Knights. In his time with the Knights, he started to make headlines. He finished with a batting average of .347 in 124 at-bats. He had a total of 43 hits, 21 walks, and 33 runs, while only striking out 27 times. This would mean that he was scoring more than he was striking out, which isn't a stat that many can say they have achieved at this point in the season.

The former Oregon standout is going to look to make a name for himself in the major leagues. If Nishida can continue this dominance, he could make a case to be a full-time member of the Chicago White Sox roster, as no spot is guaranteed for someone who is getting called up. The White Sox will likely need to see a lot out of the Oregon prospect quickly if he wants to stay on the roster, as the reason for his call-up is due to the assignment that outfielder Jarred Kelenic was designated for.

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