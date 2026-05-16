Three Games That Could Break Autzen Stadium Attendance Record

The Oregon Ducks go into the 2026 season with reason for Ducks fans to be excited, including multiple marquee matchups that will be held at Autzen Stadium.

With hundreds of thousands of Ducks fans making the trip to Eugene each season, there are three games on the 2026 schedule that could potentially break the attendance record.

Oregon Ducks Could Break Attendance Record Set Back in 2024

Coach Dan Lanning celebrates amid a crowd of fans on the field as No. 3 Oregon knocked off No. 2 Ohio State 32-31 on Saturday at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks' attendance record at Autzen Stadium was set back in 2024, when 60,129 spectators were on hand to watch the then No. 3 Ducks defeat the then No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes 32-21. The game against Ohio State featured just 79 more fans than the game in 2011 against then No. 18 Arizona State.

The Ducks' game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers could be a sneaky pick to break the all-time Autzen Stadium attendance record. The Ducks and Huskers have played just twice since 1986, with the two programs' last matchup coming back in 2017 at Autzen Stadium in what was a 42-35 win for Oregon. That game against Nebraska featured 58,389 spectators inside Autzen Stadium, which means just 1,741 additional fans would need to be at the game to break the record.

Nebraska fans traditionally travel well, and Nebraska themselves have one of the most storied records in sports, with the Cornhuskers having sold out 403 consecutive home games at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Oregon Ducks vs. Washington Huskies in Final Week of Regular Season Could Break Record

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field before the game as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks' final game against the Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium could potentially break the attendance record set back in 2024. If the Ducks and Huskies are both in position to claim a spot in the College Football Playoff, it’s also possible that ESPN’s College GameDay could make an appearance in Eugene, which would only add anticipation to the matchup.

The last time the Ducks played host to the Huskies, the official announced attendance was 59,603, just 527 fans short of the all-time record. If the Huskies and Ducks each have just one loss, or are even undefeated, the rivalry game could very well smash the record by a few hundred spectators.

Oregon Ducks Will Host Michigan Wolverines at Autzen Stadium for Second Time Ever

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning watches a play against Michigan during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks will host the Michigan Wolverines in week 10 of the 2026 season, in a matchup that should be in contention to break the all-time Autzen Stadium attendance record. The Ducks have only hosted the Wolverines at Autzen one time in history, back in 2003, a game in which the Ducks won 31-27. The official attendance inside Autzen Stadium that day was 59,023.

While the Wolverines went through a down year in 2025, if they take a step forward and go into the matchup against Oregon with one loss or less, it could very well be in contention to not just finish in the top-10 for all-time Autzen Stadium attendance, but break the record by a couple of hundred or more.

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