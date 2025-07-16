Ducks Digest

Five Oregon Ducks Picked in 2025 MLB Draft: Make Program History

The five Oregon Ducks that were selected within the twenty rounds of the 2025 MLB Draft are tied for the second most in the college baseball program's history (2024, 2023, 2015, 2013 are the others). The record of six players was drafted in the 2011 MLB Draft.

Oregon outfielder Mason Neville, right, celebrates a home run with teammate Drew Smith as the Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers on April 25, 2025, at PK Park in Eugene.
Oregon outfielder Mason Neville, right, celebrates a home run with teammate Drew Smith as the Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers on April 25, 2025, at PK Park in Eugene. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
After a Big Ten Conference regular season title and hosting an NCAA Tournament Regional in Eugene, five Oregon Ducks were all selected on the second and final day of the 2025 MLB Draft. This is the third consecutive draft to have at least five Ducks picked.

The five in 2025 are left-handed outfielder Mason Neville (No. 114 overall pick in the fourth round by Cincinnati Reds), right-handed pitcher Jason Reitz (No. 119 overall pick in the fourth round by Minnesota Twins), left-handed pitcher Grayson Grinsell (No. 189 overall pick in the sixth round by Detroit Tigers), left-handed first baseman Jacob Walsh (No. 441 overall pick in the fifteenth round by Washington Nationals), and right-handed catcher Anson Aroz (No. 585 overall pick in the nineteenth round by Los Angeles Dodgers).

Oregon outfielder Mason Neville (26) prepares to bat
Oregon outfielder Mason Neville (26) prepares to bat during the game against Oregon State on Tuesday, April 29, 2025 at Goss Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. / Abigail Dollins/Statesman Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Neville fell significantly in the draft as he was ranked the No. 35 overall prospect in the 2025 pool by MLB.com while drawing comparisons to Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger. He lost millions with his signing bonus being just $667K, but the Reds seem to like him a ton, as the organization drafted him in the eighteenth round of the 2022 MLB Draft after he graduated from Basic in Henderson, Nevada.

The power hitter started his collegiate career with the SEC's Arkansas Razorbacks. In his junior campaign with the Ducks, Neville was named a Third-Team All-American by Baseball America, as well as a semifinalist for both the Dick Howser Trophy and the Golden Spikes Award. He led the nation in both home runs with 26 while hitting a .290 batting average, 429 on-base percentage, and .724 slugging percentage with a 1.153 on-base plus slugging percentage. Neville also had 57 runs batting in which was second in his clubhouse.

He is Oregon's career leader with a .699 slugging percentage, second in home runs with 42, and fifth in on-base percentage at .405.

Oregon teammates congratulate pitcher Jason Reitz as he leaves the game against Michigan.
Oregon teammates congratulate pitcher Jason Reitz as he leaves the game against Michigan. / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Reitz was named Third Team All-Big Ten and became the highest-drafted Oregon pitcher since lefthander Matt Krook went in the fourth round to the San Francisco Giants back in the 2018 draft. At 6-11, he's the tallest player ever drafted in Major League Baseball.

Grinsell was selected as a Third Team All-American by Perfect Game after leading the Big Ten with seven wins, a 1.36 earned run average, 1.67 opposing batting average, and a 0.86 walks and hits per innings pitched. He was also second in strikeouts with 70.

Walsh was named First Team All-Big Ten and lead Oregon with 60 runs batted in while hitting .332 and 19 home runs last season. He also holds the program career records for homers (59) and RBIs (191)..

Aroz was named Third Team All-Big Ten. Over his 120 career games with the Ducks, he made 98 starts and had a .279 batting average with 24 home runs and 85 RBIs.

