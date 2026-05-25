Oregon College Baseball World Series Tracker: Opponents, Dates, Location, Record

The Oregon Ducks (40-16) are finding their momentum at the perfect time. The College Baseball World Series has arrived.

The No. 14 Ducks already know they will be hosting an NCAA Regional starting this Friday at PK Park in Eugene. It marks the fifth Eugene Regional in the last 15 years after previously hosting in 2012, 2013, 2021 and 2025.

Oregon infielder Ryan Cooney celebrates a double as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Eugene Regional Opponents and Schedule

But who will Oregon's opponents be and when will they play?

The full 64-team bracket is set to be announced on Monday at 9 a.m. PT. The most recent prediction has two former Pac-12 foes traveling to Eugene for the regional in the Washington State Cougars and the Oregon State Beavers, plus the UC Santa Barbara Gauchos.

Oregon’s Naulivou Lauaki Jr., center right, celebrates a home run as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This article will be updated. There is more to this Ducks baseball team that meets the eye...

Oregon Baseball Flying High

The Ducks crushed 10 home runs during the Big Ten Baseball Tournament in Omaha, Nebraska while getting dominant pitching from their staff... a winning combination that could push Oregon deep into the CWS.

In the Big Ten Championship game on Sunday, Oregon fell just short of upsetting the UCLA Bruins (52-6), the top-ranked team in college baseball at Charles Schwab Field. It was an 11 inning battle that Oregon ultimately lost 3-2 in a controversial hit-by-pitch call.

It was a chippy affair, as the Ducks handed the Bruins their only Big Ten loss of the regular season earlier in May, snapping the Bruins' 27-game conference winning streak.

Oregon pitcher Will Sanford said it best.

Oregon’s Will Sanford pitches against George Mason in the first inning Feb. 13, 2026 at PK Park in Eugene. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"We have a little fire lit under us right now. So excited," Sanford said after Oregon's two Saturday wins.

In order to reach the title game, the Ducks had to win two games on Saturday due to a weather delay. Oregon beat rival Washington 9-4 in the morning and then Nebraska 8-0 in the evening. Oregon coach Mark Wasikowski didn't hold back on the Nebraska fans and the rowdy environment in Omaha:

"I just thought that the guys played really hard both games," Wasikowski said. "We got out to an early lead in both games, and I thought they just were persevered through tough times today. Today in the second game, Nebraska's crowd was pretty insane."

There was 12,083 fans in attendanace for Oregon's game vs. Nebraska and it was overwhelmingly Huskers fans.

The Oregon baseball team celebrate their victory over Indiana at PK Park in Eugene March 13, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"(The team) was really excited about coming here and playing because Nebraska fans are, you know, everybody knows about Nebraska fans. And so we were excited to come and we had on our goal list that we wanted to play Nebraska in the second game bad - because we wanted that environment. We wanted to feel the energy of the crowd and the crowd here is great. So, I mean, that was just something we really wanted to do," Wasikowski continued.

Eugene Regional at PK Park

With the Ducks set to host a regional at PK Park for a second straight year. However Oregon is Iooking for a different result.

In 2025, the Ducks ultimately went 0-2 in the Eugene Regional, with losses to Utah Valley and Cal Poly.

Not to look too far ahead but win the Eugene Regional and Oregon would likely again host a best-of-three Super Regional. The Ducks have also hosted two Super Regionals, doing so in 2012 and 2023.

The Ducks are in the CWS for the sixth straight year, which is further firing up a fan base that has become more and more engaged with the baseball program since it reinstated the program in 2009. The current six-year run is the longest streak of consecutive tournament appearances in program history.

Oregon infielder Naulivou Lauaki Jr. rounds the bases on a home run in the ninth inning as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Big Ten All Tournament Team

There are five Ducks that made the All-Tournament Team:



P – Shane Brinham, Michigan



P – Cal Scolari, Oregon



P – Will Sanford, Oregon



C – Noah Miller, Michigan



1B – Mulivai Levu, UCLA



2B – Dylan Drake, Purdue



SS – Henry Kaczmar, Ohio State



3B – Drew Smith, Oregon



OF – Angel Laya, Oregon



OF – Will Gasparino, UCLA



OF – Mic Paul, Washington



DH – Naulivou Lauaki Jr., Oregon



Most Outstanding Player - Mulivai Levu, UCLA

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