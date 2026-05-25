Oregon College Baseball World Series Tracker: Opponents, Dates, Location, Record
The Oregon Ducks (40-16) are finding their momentum at the perfect time. The College Baseball World Series has arrived.
The No. 14 Ducks already know they will be hosting an NCAA Regional starting this Friday at PK Park in Eugene. It marks the fifth Eugene Regional in the last 15 years after previously hosting in 2012, 2013, 2021 and 2025.
Eugene Regional Opponents and Schedule
But who will Oregon's opponents be and when will they play?
The full 64-team bracket is set to be announced on Monday at 9 a.m. PT. The most recent prediction has two former Pac-12 foes traveling to Eugene for the regional in the Washington State Cougars and the Oregon State Beavers, plus the UC Santa Barbara Gauchos.
This article will be updated. There is more to this Ducks baseball team that meets the eye...
Oregon Baseball Flying High
The Ducks crushed 10 home runs during the Big Ten Baseball Tournament in Omaha, Nebraska while getting dominant pitching from their staff... a winning combination that could push Oregon deep into the CWS.
In the Big Ten Championship game on Sunday, Oregon fell just short of upsetting the UCLA Bruins (52-6), the top-ranked team in college baseball at Charles Schwab Field. It was an 11 inning battle that Oregon ultimately lost 3-2 in a controversial hit-by-pitch call.
It was a chippy affair, as the Ducks handed the Bruins their only Big Ten loss of the regular season earlier in May, snapping the Bruins' 27-game conference winning streak.
Oregon pitcher Will Sanford said it best.
"We have a little fire lit under us right now. So excited," Sanford said after Oregon's two Saturday wins.
In order to reach the title game, the Ducks had to win two games on Saturday due to a weather delay. Oregon beat rival Washington 9-4 in the morning and then Nebraska 8-0 in the evening. Oregon coach Mark Wasikowski didn't hold back on the Nebraska fans and the rowdy environment in Omaha:
"I just thought that the guys played really hard both games," Wasikowski said. "We got out to an early lead in both games, and I thought they just were persevered through tough times today. Today in the second game, Nebraska's crowd was pretty insane."
There was 12,083 fans in attendanace for Oregon's game vs. Nebraska and it was overwhelmingly Huskers fans.
"(The team) was really excited about coming here and playing because Nebraska fans are, you know, everybody knows about Nebraska fans. And so we were excited to come and we had on our goal list that we wanted to play Nebraska in the second game bad - because we wanted that environment. We wanted to feel the energy of the crowd and the crowd here is great. So, I mean, that was just something we really wanted to do," Wasikowski continued.
Eugene Regional at PK Park
With the Ducks set to host a regional at PK Park for a second straight year. However Oregon is Iooking for a different result.
In 2025, the Ducks ultimately went 0-2 in the Eugene Regional, with losses to Utah Valley and Cal Poly.
Not to look too far ahead but win the Eugene Regional and Oregon would likely again host a best-of-three Super Regional. The Ducks have also hosted two Super Regionals, doing so in 2012 and 2023.
The Ducks are in the CWS for the sixth straight year, which is further firing up a fan base that has become more and more engaged with the baseball program since it reinstated the program in 2009. The current six-year run is the longest streak of consecutive tournament appearances in program history.
Big Ten All Tournament Team
There are five Ducks that made the All-Tournament Team:
P – Shane Brinham, Michigan
P – Cal Scolari, Oregon
P – Will Sanford, Oregon
C – Noah Miller, Michigan
1B – Mulivai Levu, UCLA
2B – Dylan Drake, Purdue
SS – Henry Kaczmar, Ohio State
3B – Drew Smith, Oregon
OF – Angel Laya, Oregon
OF – Will Gasparino, UCLA
OF – Mic Paul, Washington
DH – Naulivou Lauaki Jr., Oregon
Most Outstanding Player - Mulivai Levu, UCLA
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Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 12 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with Sports Illustrated for four years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism.Follow BriAmaranthus