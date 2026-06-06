Oregon Ducks vs. Texas Longhorns: Austin Super Regional Live Score Updates

Following a dominating performance in the Eugene Regional, the No. 11-seeded Oregon Ducks will face off against the No. 6-seeded Texas Longhorns in Game 1 of a best-of-three Austin Super Regional series at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

The Ducks' pitching, which has been red-hot since their run to the Big Ten Tournament title game in Omaha, is aiming to slow down a talented Texas Longhorns offense that, in two games out of their three games in the Austin Super Regional, recorded ten-plus runs en route to their first Super Regional appearance since 2023.

The Oregon Ducks are introduced before the game against Yale before the NCAA Eugene Regional Baseball Tournament game in Eugene May 29, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

LIVE SCORE UPDATES

This article will be updated live with scoring updates when the game begins at 5 p.m. PT. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

PREVIEW

The Oregon Ducks' Super Regional matchup against the Texas Longhorns in Austin is their third appearance in the last four seasons. After heartbreaking Super Regional defeats against Oral Roberts (2023) and Texas A&M (2024), the Ducks hope the third time is the charm and that they advance to the College World Series for the first time since 1954.

Since their baseball program was reinstated in 2009, the Ducks have seen many highs and lows. Oregon coach Mark Wasikowski has helped build the Ducks into one of the top teams in college baseball, and two wins against the Longhorns to clinch their spot in the CWS would be an incredible milestone for the program.

The Ducks dominated their three opponents in the Eugene Regional, beating the Yale Bulldogs, Washington State Cougars, and Oregon State Beavers in convincing fashion and by a combined score of 22-3.

Oregon pitcher Will Sanford celebrates a strikeout against Washington State during the first inning of day two of the NCAA Eugene Regional Tournament at PK Park n Eugene May 30, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

To advance, the Ducks defeated their bitter in-state rival, Oregon State, who, before the Eugene Regional, had been considered the premier program in the state. This made things even sweeter for the Ducks, ending their rivals' season and earning the ultimate bragging rights.

Oregon’s pitching looks to remain dominant in the Super Regional and play a role in the Ducks upsetting the Longhorns and advancing to the CWS. In the Eugene Regional, Oregon pitchers Cal Scolari and Will Sanford both recorded shutouts on the mound for the Ducks.

Sanford’s performance on the mound was one of the most impressive of the season, as in the 4-0 shutout win over Washington State, he recorded 14 strikeouts and only allowed one hit in 6.1 innings pitched. It was pure dominance on the mound from Sanford.

Texas Longhorns' Anthony Pack Jr. (6) swings at the ball as Auburn Tigers take on Texas Longhorns at Plainsman Park in Auburn, Ala. on Sunday, March 22, 2026. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Texas enters the Austin Super Regional looking to book its first trip to Omaha since 2022 and its third this decade. Coach Jim Schlossnagle’s Texas group dominated its competition in the Austin Regional, especially in the first two games against Holy Cross and Tarleton State, as they outscored the two 35-3.

The Longhorns clinched a spot in the Super Regional with a 6-4 win over UC Santa Barbara. Several Texas players will play a role in the Longhorns' Super Regional series against Oregon, but one star in particular to watch out for is Anthony Pack Jr.

Texas baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle during the NCAA college baseball game against Tennessee in Knoxville, Tennessee on May 8, 2026. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of the top young stars in college baseball, Pack Jr., has been a leader for the Longhorns this season. Entering the Super Regional against Oregon, Pack Jr. leads the team with a batting average of .358, 72 hits, 54 runs, and 52 RBI’s, along with an OPS of 1.078. What impact will the Longhorns star have on Texas's effort in making it back to the CWS?

The first pitch for Game 1 of the Austin Super Regional between the Ducks and Longhorns is scheduled for 5 p.m. PT with the game broadcast on ESPN.

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