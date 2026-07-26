How Oregon's Recruiting Class Shapes Up Compared to Football Powerhouses

The Oregon Ducks have been doing an impressive job on the recruiting trail when it comes to the class of 2027, as they have been on a mission to land the best recruits from their top target board. The program has landed top targets in the class. This has helped land the Ducks some major recognition, as the Ducks have been labeled as a top recruiting program in the 2027 recruiting class.

The Ducks were even able to receive some major recognition from ESPN, which recently broke down the different tiers along with where each college program currently stands in these rankings. As for the Ducks, their tier seems both fitting and rewarding following the hard work they have put in recently.

Oregon Football Lands in Tier 1

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning attends Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Ducks fall under the first tier when it comes to the article, which is teams that are "traditional powers that made the most of the business window," according to ESPN.

The Ducks made this tier thanks to many different reasons, but the most glaring green flag that the Ducks have to offer for this tier is the fact that they have landed a total of 21 commits during the spring and summer combined thus far. This is key, as this goes to show that the Ducks have made the most of the offseason thus far and have attacked the class to their full potential. In fact, these 21 commits make up 87.5 percent of the total commits, considering the Ducks have a total of 24 commits.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks from the podium at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex on the first day of spring practice for the Oregon Ducks on March 12, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Ducks have found themselves landing some top names on their recruiting board as well, including arguably their biggest target in the whole class. That target is five-star wide receiver recruit Dakota Guerrant. The Harper Woods commit announced his decision to join the Ducks over the Michigan Wolverines, which some believe is the biggest addition that the Ducks could be making.

Some other key names to announce their commitment to the Ducks during this window include five-star quarterback Will Mencl, five-star wide receiver Xavier Sabb, and five-star cornerback Hayden Stepp. Each of these recruits holds significant value to the ranking that the Ducks have, which is currently No. 4 in the class of 2027 team rankings, according to ESPN.

Who Joined the Oregon Ducks in Tier 1

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman during the Blue-Gold spring game at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, April 25, 2026, in South Bend. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The only teams that the Ducks are joined by when it comes to the Tier 1 teams are the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Ohio State Buckeyes, Texas Longhorns, and Texas A&M Aggies. Out of each of these teams, other than the Buckeyes, the Ducks have the most room to improve with their ranking.

The Ducks have some targets that remain on the board, and they have the chance to rise in the rankings, but even if they don't rise in the rankings, it seems reasonable that they could stay in the first tier, especially if they find a way to hold on to all of the commits that they currently have when it comes to signing day.

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