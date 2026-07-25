NFL Insiders Share Eye-Opening Dante Moore Intel Before Oregon Season
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Oregon quarterback Dante Moore elected to forgo the 2026 NFL Draft, where he was a top-5 projected pick, and return for another season of Ducks football. Moore's decision will ultimately be judged by the outcome of this season but NFL insiders see a path where his choice ends in a dream scenario.
Moore's decision was polarizing because it obviously accepted the risks that come with returning to play another season of college football. He was not expected to leapfrog Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza as the top quarterback in the draft class, and Mendoza was selected No. 1 overall to the Las Vegas Raiders.
Now that the dust has settled and the Ducks are preparing to open fall football camp in Eugene, where does Moore’s NFL Draft stock stand?
NFL Insiders On Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dante Moore
After two comparatively "weak" draft classes, especially at the quarterbacks position, NFL teams have reportedly stockpiled 2027 picks in anticipation of a group headlined by Moore, Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning, Ohio State Buckeyes receiver Jeremiah Smith and Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Leonard Moore.
Those four players have arguably become the faces of college football this summer, along with the potential to make noise in the NFL.
So when Moore returned to Oregon, he didn’t postpone the NFL for an easier draft. He actually entered a much more competitive class...
The notable part is that NFL evaluators see him as not only the No. 1 quarterback in the class but the favorite to be the No. 1 draft pick overall, with a scouting evaluation that Oregon Ducks fans will smile at.
"An effortless passer that's just so natural at everything," an NFC scout told ESPN. "If he can play better against high-quality opponents, he has a chance to be the top pick. His skill set is quite similar to C.J. Stroud's when he was coming out."
The Stroud comparison is a big deal because Stroud became the No. 2 pick and burst onto the scene as a rookie that quickly turned into an NFL star. Evaluators see Moore as someone who is coming into the league with the skills and preparedness to make an impact right away.
The one caveat: Moore needs to play better against the best opponents in college football. In his first season as Oregon's starting quarterback, he and the Ducks only lost two games, and they were both to the eventual National Champion Indiana Hoosiers.
Moore did not play his best football in the two losses to the Hoosiers, totaling three interceptions, two fumbles and was sacked repeatedly. His three first-half turnovers in the College Football Playoff semifinal helped the Hoosiers build a 35–7 halftime lead.
Manning is another player who will get a lot of attention from scouts this season. However, Moore is clearly being viewed as a legitimate pro prospect and it supports the storyline that another year in Eugene could elevate his long-term draft value rather than delay it.
A Dream Scenario For Dante Moore
The dream scenario is ripe for the taking. After making a decision that increased the attention and scrutiny on him, Moore has a chance to lead the Ducks' talented roster to a deep College Football Playoff run - perhaps deliver Oregon their first-ever National Championship - and win the Heisman Trophy along the way. If that outcome is realized, Moore likely becomes the No. 1 overall pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.
All of this is just that: A dream ... but the fact that NFL insiders are laying out that potential path for Moore shows that it's not wildly unimaginable. Moore's decision to return to coach Dan Lanning's team could become one of the most rewarding bets a college quarterback has ever made.
Moore is a former 5-star recruit and started all 15 games as a Duck in 2025 plus five games as a true freshman at UCLA. Last season, the Detroit-native delivered one of the most efficient seasons in the nation. Moore ranked No. 3 nationally with a 72.9 completion percentage and No. 7 with a 166.73 passer rating.
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Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 15 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with the Sports Illustrated Network for six years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism.Follow BriAmaranthus