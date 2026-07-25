NFL Insiders Share Eye-Opening Dante Moore Intel Before Oregon Season

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore elected to forgo the 2026 NFL Draft, where he was a top-5 projected pick, and return for another season of Ducks football. Moore's decision will ultimately be judged by the outcome of this season but NFL insiders see a path where his choice ends in a dream scenario.

Moore's decision was polarizing because it obviously accepted the risks that come with returning to play another season of college football. He was not expected to leapfrog Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza as the top quarterback in the draft class, and Mendoza was selected No. 1 overall to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore before the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions | Oregon Ducks on SI's Jake Bunn

Now that the dust has settled and the Ducks are preparing to open fall football camp in Eugene, where does Moore’s NFL Draft stock stand?

NFL Insiders On Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dante Moore

After two comparatively "weak" draft classes, especially at the quarterbacks position, NFL teams have reportedly stockpiled 2027 picks in anticipation of a group headlined by Moore, Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning, Ohio State Buckeyes receiver Jeremiah Smith and Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Leonard Moore.

Those four players have arguably become the faces of college football this summer, along with the potential to make noise in the NFL.

Nov 28, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning warms up before a game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

So when Moore returned to Oregon, he didn’t postpone the NFL for an easier draft. He actually entered a much more competitive class...

The notable part is that NFL evaluators see him as not only the No. 1 quarterback in the class but the favorite to be the No. 1 draft pick overall, with a scouting evaluation that Oregon Ducks fans will smile at.

"An effortless passer that's just so natural at everything," an NFC scout told ESPN. "If he can play better against high-quality opponents, he has a chance to be the top pick. His skill set is quite similar to C.J. Stroud's when he was coming out."

oregon ducks dante moore college football playoff indiana nfl draft dan lanning indiana hoosiers texas tech quarterback | oregon ducks on si jake bunn

The Stroud comparison is a big deal because Stroud became the No. 2 pick and burst onto the scene as a rookie that quickly turned into an NFL star. Evaluators see Moore as someone who is coming into the league with the skills and preparedness to make an impact right away.

The one caveat: Moore needs to play better against the best opponents in college football. In his first season as Oregon's starting quarterback, he and the Ducks only lost two games, and they were both to the eventual National Champion Indiana Hoosiers.

Moore did not play his best football in the two losses to the Hoosiers, totaling three interceptions, two fumbles and was sacked repeatedly. His three first-half turnovers in the College Football Playoff semifinal helped the Hoosiers build a 35–7 halftime lead.

Manning is another player who will get a lot of attention from scouts this season. However, Moore is clearly being viewed as a legitimate pro prospect and it supports the storyline that another year in Eugene could elevate his long-term draft value rather than delay it.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning attends Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A Dream Scenario For Dante Moore

The dream scenario is ripe for the taking. After making a decision that increased the attention and scrutiny on him, Moore has a chance to lead the Ducks' talented roster to a deep College Football Playoff run - perhaps deliver Oregon their first-ever National Championship - and win the Heisman Trophy along the way. If that outcome is realized, Moore likely becomes the No. 1 overall pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.

All of this is just that: A dream ... but the fact that NFL insiders are laying out that potential path for Moore shows that it's not wildly unimaginable. Moore's decision to return to coach Dan Lanning's team could become one of the most rewarding bets a college quarterback has ever made.

Moore is a former 5-star recruit and started all 15 games as a Duck in 2025 plus five games as a true freshman at UCLA. Last season, the Detroit-native delivered one of the most efficient seasons in the nation. Moore ranked No. 3 nationally with a 72.9 completion percentage and No. 7 with a 166.73 passer rating.

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