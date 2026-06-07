Oregon Baseball vs. Texas: Starting Pitchers, How to Watch Elimination Game

The Oregon Ducks baseball team is facing elimination vs. the Texas Longhorns in the Austin Super Regional. Will the Ducks' shot at the College World Series end on Sunday night?

The No. 11 national seed Oregon Ducks fell flat in game one vs. the No. 6 national seed Texas at UFCU Disch-Falk Field. In prime time on Saturday night, Oregon stranded a season-high 17 runners while going 0-for-14 with runners in scoring position in a 11-3 loss to the Longhorns.

Jun 6, 2026; Austin, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns pitcher Dylan Volantis (99) reacts after completing the top of the fifth inning against the Oregon Ducks during a Super Regional game at UFCU Disch-Falk field in Austin, Texas. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Oregon Faces Elimination vs. Texas

The rowdy Texas crowd grew louder and louder as Oregon could not bat in their runners, the Ducks left at least one runner on base in each of the first six innings. Longhorns coach Jim Schlossnagle started his ace Dylan Volantis and then surprisingly elected to bring in his No. 2 starting pitcher, Luke Harrison, in relief. It was clear just how aggressively the Longhorns were managing game one.

Meanwhile, Texas jumped out to a 7-0 lead in front of a record-setting 8,550 fans. At the plate, the Longhorns were led by Adrian Rodriguez, who finished with a career-high five RBI. Oregon starting pitcher Cal Scolari (5-1) was charged with the loss and allowed five runs on two hits with six walks and four strikeouts in 3.2 inning.

Jun 6, 2026; Austin, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns outfielder Anthony Pack Jr. (6) slides in to second base ahead of the tag from Oregon Ducks second baseman Ryan Cooney (12) during the sixth inning of a Super Regional game at UFCU Disch-Falk field in Austin, Texas. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Will Oregon baseball be able to turn it around in time to save their season? Schlossnagle feels confident in his Texas team, who is looking to clinch their first trip to Omaha in four years.

“I felt like there were a lot of awesome bats all the way through the lineup,” Schlossnagle said. “Again, we scored 11 runs without two of the best players in the country getting a hit, so if we can get them going tomorrow, I like our chances.”

How to Watch Oregon vs. Texas / Austin Super Regional Schedule

Only eight teams will advance to the College World Series in Omaha and there are three teams who have already earned their way in by winning their Super Regionals: West Virginia, Troy and Ole Miss.

If Oregon wins on Sunday night, it will force a game three on Monday. Then, the Ducks will be only one win away from punching their ticket to the CWS for the first time since 1954.



Sunday, June 7: 6:00 p.m. PT, ESPN

Monday, June 8: TBD - if necessary

Oregon’s Angel Laya celebrates a triple against Yale in the fourth inning of the NCAA Eugene Regional Baseball Tournament game at PK Park n Eugene May 29, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fans can also tune into the Ducks' radio broadcast to listen to the series on the Oregon Sports Network.

Starting Pitchers For Oregon and Texas

For Sunday's game, Oregon starter Will Sanford will be on the mound. Sanford is fresh off a career performance, striking out a career-high 14 batters vs. Washington State in the Eugene Regional, while surrendering just one hit across 6.1 scoreless innings and earning the tournament’s MVP.

Oregon pitcher Will Sanford celebrates a strikeout against Washington State during the first inning of day two of the NCAA Eugene Regional Tournament at PK Park n Eugene May 30, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks feed off his infectious energy and Oregon will need every bit of it on Sunday.

For Texas, on the mound will be Ruger Riojas, who is an Austin native. The veteran right-hander did battle an injury earlier in the season but helped the Longhorns clinch their regional, limiting UC Santa Barbara to three hits and one run in five innings of work while striking out six.

What Oregon Said After The Loss

Oregon infielder Maddox Molony hit the nail on the head with his breakdown of the defeat.

“We did a good job of setting the table,” Molony said, "But the moment got too big a couple times. We need a better job of staying within ourselves and trusting in our abilities.”

Oregon coach Mark Wasikowski was dissappointed in the game one loss but remains optimistic the Ducks can right the ship.

Oregon head baseball coach Mark Wasikowski gives a thumbs up to the stands after the Ducks defeated Oregon State on day three at the NCAA Eugene Regional Tournament at PK Park in Eugene May 31, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I think we’re a whole lot better than what we showed tonight, but what we showed tonight was what we all saw, and that wasn’t reflective, in my opinion, of how we got this far," Wasikowski said after the loss.

“I thought we kind of shot ourselves in the foot tonight and that’s why we came out on the wrong side of the scoreboard.... We’re 0-1 and it’s the first team to win two,” Wasikowski said. “It’s like a regular conference weekend where you have to win two of three. Nothing got won tonight and nothing got resolved tonight in terms of who goes to Omaha.”

The Ducks have a great challenge in from of them: beating the Longhorns on a hot Texas evening, with their season on the line.

The College World Series begins on Friday, June 12, at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska.

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