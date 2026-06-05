Oregon Baseball’s Past Pain Could Pay Off in Rowdy Austin Super Regional

The Oregon Ducks baseball team and Texas Longhorns have never played each other before. The first-ever matchup between the two of the biggest brands in college athletics comes with big implications.

Starting in prime time on Saturday, Oregon and Texas compete in the Austin Super Regional with a trip to the College World Series on the line.

Oregon’s Maddox Molony, left, celebrates his home run against Indiana with teammate Ryan Cooney in the sixth inning at PK Park in Eugene March 13, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The last time the Ducks competed in a Super Regional, Oregon was swept by the Texas A&M Aggies in 2024. Ironically, then-Aggies coach is now Texas Longhorns coach Jim Schlossnagle... So the Ducks and coach Mark Wasikowski have a familiar face in the other dugout.

There is a group of veteran Ducks who remember how it felt to fall flat in the Supers, including middle infielders Ryan Cooney and Maddox Molony and third baseman Drew Smith... And they are drawing on those experiences to help fuel the team forward in 2026.

Oregon Ducks Team Identity

Texas Longhorns' Cody Howard (41) pitches as Arkansas Razorbacks take on Texas Longhorns during the SEC baseball tournament at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Ala. on Friday, May 22, 2026. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Oregon baseball program was reinstated in 2009 and is looking to build on a fairly-new reputation as one of the best programs in college baseball.

The Ducks' "identity" is a connected team full of genuine friendships, with players and a coaching staff that are not afraid of a challenge... even an environment that could be hostile like the more than 7,000 fans at Disch-Falk Field on Saturday night.

"Understanding how important each other is in the dugout in those moments. If you get wrapped up in the fans and the loud noises and what they’re trying to do to you, you’re going to lose. I think we’ve been able to handle that and grow as a group, specifically those guys that experienced (Texas A&M Super Regional in 2024), but also the younger guys who experienced Nebraska this year and PK Park as well," Cooney said.

Oregon’s Drew Smith, left, and Naulivou Lauaki Jr. celebrate a home run by Lauaki as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon has often welcomed a challenge this season, whether it be setting a goal to play Nebraska at the Big Ten Tournament in front a rowdy crowd of 12,083 mostly-Nebraska fans or bursting into cheers when the NCAA Selection Committee matched the Ducks up with their rival Oregon State Beavers in the Eugene Regional.

It's clear they aren't afraid of an opponent's rowdy fan base, as they have plenty experience they can pull from.

The Ducks can hit for power but their big bats are not the only way Oregon wins. The Ducks can win with pitching or small ball too. It's a hungry group that believes it can beat anyone.

Bounce Back From Last Year's 0-2 Regional

This Ducks team is battle tested. Entering the Eugene Regional, the Ducks had already competed and beat some of the best teams in the country. Those same veteran players remember all-too-well the feeling of going 0-2 in the 2025 Eugene Regional.

Oregon pitcher Luke Morgan celebrates getting out of seventh inning against Oregon State on day three at the NCAA Eugene Regional Tournament at PK Park in Eugene May 31, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fast forward one season and the Ducks swept the Eugene Regional with three straight victories.

Oregon's resume is strong and can only help confidence heading into the Supers.

The Ducks' regular season was anything but an easy path. Oregon clinched a 2-1 series victory over the then No. 16 Nebraska Cornhuskers at home, followed by another regular season win on the road against the then No. 6 Oregon State Beavers.

The Ducks handed the No. 1 UCLA Bruins their first loss of Big Ten play, 9-6 on the road. Then Oregon capped off the regular season with a 2-1 series win over the No. 17 USC Trojans, the only other Big Ten team to make it past the regional stage of the postseason.

The Oregon Duck baseball team stands for the Star Spangled Banner before their game against Oregon State on day three at the NCAA Eugene Regional Tournament at PK Park in Eugene May 31, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon's Omaha Mindset

The Ducks aren't shying away from the underdog label. Oregon coach Mark Wasikowski referenced the number of upsets already seen in the NCAA Tournament. He also highlighted the Longhorns excellent pitching staff, which he said was putting up "video game numbers." Texas ranks in the top five in pitching categories like strikeouts per nine innings and strikeout to walk ratio.

Oregon is one of 16 teams left fighting for a chance to reach Omaha, a feat the Ducks program hasn't achieved since 1954. The Ducks believe they are still trending up and that they have a lot of baseball yet to be played.

Texas baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle during the NCAA college baseball game against Tennessee in Knoxville, Tennessee on May 8, 2026. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Coach Wasikowski has been continually impressed with his team's ability to grow and handle hostile environments... two areas that could be the difference maker vs. the Longhorns. And no doubt, Oregon's previous postseason experiences gives the Ducks something to lean on.

Win two games this weekend in Austin, and Oregon is in.

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