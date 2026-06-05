Oregon Baseball Super Regional Central: Starting Pitchers, Lineups

Two wins are all that separate the Oregon Ducks from reaching the College World Series for the first time since 1954. The Ducks are set to face the Texas Longhorns in the Austin Super Regional starting on Saturday at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

It’s the third time in the last four seasons that coach Mark Wasikowski’s Oregon baseball squad has made it to the Super Regional. Will the third time will be the charm for the Ducks to advance to the CWS in Omaha?

Oregon baseball coach Mark Wasikowski before the game against Cal Poly at PK Park. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Texas and Oregon come into the Super Regional with momentum, and college baseball fans could be in for a thrilling three-game series between both squads. With both teams being seeded in the NCAA Tournament, here’s a breakdown of Oregon and Texas entering the Super Regional.

Oregon Ducks

Oregon pitcher Will Sanford celebrates a strikeout against Washington State during the first inning of day two of the NCAA Eugene Regional Tournament at PK Park n Eugene May 30, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In the Eugene Regional, the No. 11-seeded Ducks used dominant pitching and efficient offense in key moments to defeat the Yale Bulldogs, the Washington State Cougars, and the Oregon State Beavers. In those three games, Oregon outscored its opponents 22-3.

Going back to their run in the Big Ten Tournament title game, where they eventually fell to the UCLA Bruins in eleven innings, pitching has been at the forefront of Oregon’s success, and it's a strength that the Ducks look to maintain heading into the Super Regional matchup against the Longhorns.

Oregon sophomore right-handed pitcher Will Sanford is one of those players who looks to have success for the Ducks in the Super Regional matchup against a talented Longhorns offense. Sanford earned MVP for the Eugene Regional, courtesy of his performance in Oregon’s 4-0 shutout win over Washington State, in which he recorded 14 strikeouts and only allowed one hit in 6.1 innings pitched.

Starting Pitchers

Will Sanford (9-2)

Miles Gosztola (3-3)

Collin Clarke (6-3)

Projected Starting Lineup

2B Ryan Cooney LF Angel Laya 3B Drew Smith 1B Brayden Jaksa C Burke-Lee Mabeus DH Naulivou Lauaki Jr. SS Maddox Molony RF Jax Gimenez CF Jack Brooks

Texas Longhorns

Texas Longhorns' Dariyan Pendergrass (42) catches a fly ball as Arkansas Razorbacks take on Texas Longhorns during the SEC baseball tournament at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Ala. on Friday, May 22, 2026. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As the fourth-highest remaining seed in the NCAA Tournament after a Regional round filled with shocking upsets and thrilling finishes, the No. 6-seeded Texas Longhorns enter the Super Regional primed to advance to the College World Series for the first time since 2022.

In the Austin Regional, the Longhorns dominated with wins over Holy Cross, Tarelton State, and UC Santa Barbara. The Longhorns two wins against Holy Cross and Tarelton State came by a combined score of 35-3.

Oregon will present a much tougher challenge for the Longhorns, whose last loss came in the SEC Tournament on May 22 to the Arkansas Razorbacks, losing 8-1.

Starting Pitchers

Dylan Volantis (9-1)

Ruger Riojas (5-2)

Luke Harrison (6-3)

Projected Starting Lineup

RF Aiden Robbins C Carson Tinney LF Anthony Pack Jr. 2B Temo Becerra SS Adrian Rodriguez DH Ethan Mendoza 1B Ashton Larson 3B Casey Borba CF Dariyan Pendergrass

The first pitch for Game 1 of the Austin Super Regional between the Ducks and the Longhorns is scheduled for Saturday at 5 p.m. PT with the game broadcast on ESPN.

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