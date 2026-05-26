Texas Longhorns Loom In Oregon’s Potential Path To Super Regional

Coach Mark Wasikowski and his Oregon Ducks are hosting a regional once again, as they made the cut as the No. 11 seed in the overall tournament. The Ducks will be hosting three solid college baseball programs, as they welcome the Oregon State Beavers, the Yale Bulldogs, and the Washington State Cougars.

The Ducks will begin their regional slate with a game against the No. 4 seed in the Eugene Regional, which is the Bulldogs, whom the Ducks are predicted to win. If they can win that game, they will face the winner of the No. 2 and the No. 3 game. The Eugene Regional will later conclude, which will lead to a super-regional matchup between two of the regional winners.

Which Regional the Eugene Regional is Paired With

Oregon head coach Mark Wasikowski walks the field before the game as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks are paired with the Austin regional, which is hosted by the No. 6 overall seed, the Texas Longhorns. The Longhorns were a top team in the SEC this season, and showcased that they were a team with a bright future in the national tournament. The Longhorns have perhaps a less challenging regional compared to others, as they will be hosting UC Santa Barbara Gauchos, Tarleton State Texans, and the Holy Cross Crusaders.

Out of all the teams in the Austin regional, the Longhorns seem to be the heavy favorites, although the UC Santa Barbara Guachos can't be overlooked. They have arguably the top pitching prospects in the upcoming draft, Jackson Flora, and he alone is good enough to help the Guachos defeat any team in the region when he comes out to pitch.

UC Santa Barbara Gauchos right-handed pitcher Jackson Flora (2) pitches during the game against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Pete Taylor Park in Hattiesburg, Miss., on Friday, Feb. 13, 2026. | Matt Bush/Special to the Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Although his talent is nearly unmatched, he can't pitch and bat for the Guachos, which is what makes many believe that the Longhorns will have an easy path to the Super Regionals. If the Ducks were to play against the Longhorns in the next round, they would be getting arguably the toughest of the four matchups that they would ask for.

Who the Oregon Ducks Would Want to See in the Supers

Oregon baseball coach Mark Wasikowski before the game against Cal Poly at PK Park. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The team that Ducks fans aren't going to want to see is the Texas Longhorns, as this would mean the Ducks would have to hit the road for a weekend series in Austin. If the Ducks were to take on any of the other teams in the Austin Super Regional in the next round, this would be much more favorable for the Ducks, as they would be at their home stadium, PK Park, and would be hosting the weekend series with the chance of making Omaha for the first time since 1954.

While the Ducks can hope, the favorites are the Longhorns in their Regional, who are entering the tournament with a record of 40-13. This is a team that barely lost, and when they did, they were usually losing close games against top-tier teams. It's hard to see them changing that trend in the regional round.

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