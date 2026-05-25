Oregon Baseball Does Not Hold Back After Oregon State News

The Oregon Ducks (40-16) are hosting a regional in Eugene and their in-state rival, the Oregon State Beavers, will be a potential opponent.

The once Pac-12 rivals have a heated history that will only add to the fire of postseason play. Oregon State (43-12) enters the regional after being passed over as a host site, and it is the first time the Beavers won't host a regional since 2023.

The Oregon baseball team celebrate their victory over Indiana at PK Park in Eugene March 13, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon's Reaction To Hosting In-State Rival Oregon State At Regional

After earning the No. 11 overall seed, the Ducks watched the Selection Monday show at PK Park to learn which teams would be heading to Eugene for the double-elimination tournament, that starts on Friday.

As Oregon State's name was called to the Eugene Regional, the Ducks burst into cheers. The Ducks were not shy in their excitement to host the Beavers and play them for the third time this season. It appears Oregon is elated for the chance to play the Beavers again this season... and this time with everything on the line.

Oregon Baseball erupts after finding out the Ducks will host rival Oregon State in Eugene Regional. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/h5dZ7E3I6W — Erin Slinde (@slindeerin9) May 25, 2026

A little NCAA Tournament history on both teams...

Both teams are on a historic run in terms of postseason play. Oregon State is making a program-record ninth-consecutive NCAA postseason appearance, including all six seasons under coach Mitch Canham. The Ducks are in the NCAA Tournament for the sixth straight year, which is the longest streak of consecutive tournament appearances in program history.

This weekend marks the fifth Eugene Regional in the last 15 years after previously hosting in 2012, 2013, 2021 and 2025.

Oregon infielder Ryan Cooney celebrates a double as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon's path through postseason potentially running into Oregon State certainly only adds to the excitement from the Ducks fan base that has become more and more passionate and invested since the program was reinstated in 2009.

The Ducks and Beavers have played each other twice this season, going 1-1. Oregon won the most recent matchup, 7-3, in Corvallis. Notably, Oregon has won seven of its last eight games against Oregon State.

Oregon infielder Naulivou Lauaki Jr. rounds the bases on a home run in the ninth inning as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Eugene Regional Opponents and Schedule

Oregon is the No. 1 seed in the regional, with Oregon State the regional No. 2 seed, Washington State the regional No. 3 seed and Yale as the regional No. 4 seed.

Oregon will play Yale in game two and Oregon State will play Washington State in game 1. If both teams advance, the two rivals will face off with a chance to spoil each other's season or punch a ticket to the Super Regional. The winner of games 1 and 2 will face off in the second game on Saturday while the losers will face an elimination game earlier in the day.

The schedule is for the Eugene Regional is:

Friday, May 29

Game 1 – Oregon State vs. Washington State – 12:00 p.m.

Game 2 – #11 Oregon vs. Yale – 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 30

Game 3 – Game 1 Loser vs. Game 2 Loser – TBD

Game 4 – Game 1 Winner vs. Game 2 Winner – TBD

Sunday, May 31

Game 5 – Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Loser – TBD

Game 6 – Game 4 Winner vs. Game 5 Loser – TBD

Monday, June 1

Game 7 – Game 6 Winner vs. Game 6 Loser (if necessary) – TBD

Oregon’s Naulivou Lauaki Jr., center right, celebrates a home run as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Looking Ahead At Super Regional

Oregon is set to host a regional for the second-straight season. In 2025, the Ducks went 0-2 in the Eugene Regional, with losses to Utah Valley and Cal Poly. If the outcome is different this season, Oregon still has a tough path ahead.

Should the Ducks advance and win the Eugene Regional, Oregon would face the winner of the Austin, which consists of No. 1 Texas, No. 2 UC Santa Barbara, No. 3. Tarleton St and No. 4 Holy Cross. If the Longhorns emerge as the regional winner, the Ducks would not host the Super Regional because Texas is a higher national seed at No. 6.

If the Longhorns gets upset, the Ducks would have the chance to host a best-of-three Super Regional. The Ducks have also hosted two Super Regionals, doing so in 2012 and 2023.

The winner of a Super Regional goes on to Omaha to compete at the College World Series as one of the remaining eight teams in the country. The Ducks have yet to advance to Omaha.

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