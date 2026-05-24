Oregon Receives Tough Draw in Newest College Baseball Regional Projection

The Oregon Ducks have one of the better baseball teams in college baseball, and they will continue to hold hope of this being rewarded with a regional host opportunity.

In the newest projection made by On3 writer Jonathan Wagner, the Oregon Ducks are projected to host a regional, as they made the cut as the No. 14 seed. This would mean that they barely made the cut, considering there are 16 super regionals that will take place to begin the NCAA college baseball tournament.

Who the Oregon Ducks are Projected to Host

Oregon baseball coach Mark Wasikowski before the game against Cal Poly at PK Park. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Eugene regional consists of four solid college baseball teams. The Ducks are the headline of the regional, which means they would be paired with the lowest seed in the regional for their first college baseball game of the tournament. The team they would be paired with Washington State, who currently holds a record of 29-25, which means they would have barely fought their way into this tournament.

The other two teams that would be paired for the first matchup of this regional round include the Oregon State Beavers and the UC Santa Barbara Gauchos. The Oregon State Beavers are a team that the Ducks are quite familiar with, as this is a team that has already played against the Ducks. The two teams played twice this season, with both teams securing one win by the same number of runs, as the first game was a 10-6 win for the Beavers, while the second game was a 7-3 win for the Ducks.

The Beavers would have their hands full with the UC Santa Barbara squad, as UC Santa Barbara can't be taken lightly. Not only does the team have arguably the best right-handed pitcher prospect in the upcoming MLB Draft, but they also have a record of 38-18. This was one of the more dominant seasons from the UC Santa Barbara program.

Oregon coach Mark Wasikowski as the Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers on April 25, 2025, at PK Park in Eugene. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This would be a tough regional for the Ducks, as they would have the chance of seeing all three teams. There is a big drop off in talent when it comes to the third team in the region (UC Santa Barbara) and the final team in the regional (Washington State), but anything can happen in the world of college baseball, which is why none of these teams can be counted out.

Oregon head coach Mark Wasikowski looks on as the Oregon Ducks host the Youngstown State Penguins on Feb. 19, 2026, at PK Park in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Who the Eugene Regional is Paired With

This regional would be paired with one of the better regionals there is, as the No. 14 regional is always paired with the No. 3 regional. The Ducks are paired with the Athens region, which means they would be paired with the Georgia Bulldogs. The Bulldogs are one of the favorites in college baseball to win the championship, as they hit the most home runs out of any program this season.

The teams in their regional include the Missouri State Bears, The Citadel Bulldogs, and the Milwaukee Panthers. This would be one of the easier regions in college baseball, and unless something unique happened, the Bulldogs are likely to advance if this were the regional. This means that the Ducks would have what would seem like a fist-fight of a super regional series.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.