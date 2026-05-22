How to Watch Oregon Ducks Baseball vs. Washington Huskies

The No. 3-seeded Oregon Ducks baseball squad (38-15 overall, 20-10 conference) had a two-day bye to get ready to face a familiar foe, the No. 11 Washington Huskies, who enter the match off a pair of upsets in the Big Ten Tournament.

Washington's first victory came on Tuesday's round one with an 8-6 clinch over No. 6 Ohio State, and then the Huskies came through with an impressive performance on the mound to take down the No. 7 Michigan Wolverines 7-1 on Wednesday for the qualifier game.

Oregon head coach Mark Wasikowski, left, and Naulivou Lauaki Jr. meet before an at-bat in extra innings as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

How to Watch the Oregon Ducks Take on Washington

The first pitch for the Ducks taking on the Huskies happens on Friday, May 22, at 7 p.m. PT in Omaha, Nebraska.

Fans can watch this match-up between regional foes on the Big Ten Network, which is broadcasting every game in the Big Ten Tournament. There are also options to catch the game on FUBO and the FOX Sports Go app, but a TV login is required to view.

The Oregon Sports Network will also provide an audio-only broadcast of the match-up as well. Those broadcasts can be played through a web browser or on the GoDucks app and Varsity Network app.

Oregon’s Naulivou Lauaki Jr., center right, celebrates a home run as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

How the Big Ten Tournament Works

With the inaugural double-elimination part of the tournament put to bed, the Big Ten Tournament will be single-elimination from here on out, leaving eight teams fighting to get into the semi-finals on Saturday. The championship will be held on Sunday in Omaha.

Prior to this quarterfinal, teams seeded No. 5 - No. 12 fought in several rounds, with a losers bracket coming into play to potentially boost a previously eliminated team back into the bracket. No. 9 Illinois (14-16) and No. 10 Rutgers (13-17) were the two teams to fall after double-elimination.

Last two quarterfinal spots up for grabs today 👊⚾️#B1GBaseball pic.twitter.com/BvUF3Mdpk4 — Big Ten Baseball (@B1Gbaseball) May 21, 2026

The only game that is currently undecided as of Thursday afternoon is who will face the two-consecutive-time Big Ten tournament champion, the No. 2 Nebraska Cornhuskers.

No. 1 UCLA will officially face No. 5 Purdue for their quarterfinal, and No. 4 USC will face the No. 12 Michigan State Spartans. All of these games occur throughout the day on Friday.

Oregon infielder Naulivou Lauaki Jr. hits a home run to tie the game in the ninth inning as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon's Resume Stepping Into This Match

Oregon did meet the Huskies during the regular season, going on the road to Seattle, Washington, to take down their longtime foes 2-1 in early May.

The final game in the series was the only match the Ducks dropped, with the Huskies picking up seven runs in the sixth inning that made up for the two scoreless succeeding innings. That Washington victory snapped a seven-game winning streak Oregon had against the Dawgs and handed the Huskies their first win over the Ducks as Big Ten teams.

Prior to their meeting with Washington, the Ducks garnered 11 postseason awards from the Big Ten. Most notably, senior third baseman Drew Smith and sophomore relief pitcher Tanner Bradley walked away with All-Big Ten First Team selections. Smith also made the All-Defensive Team for the conference.

Junior at-large Ryan Cooney and sophomore starting pitcher Will Sanford got second team honors.

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