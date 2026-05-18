Big Ten Baseball Tournament Bracket Tracker With Full Schedule

The Oregon Ducks baseball squad (38-15 overall, 20-10 Big Ten) gets a deserved break due to their No. 3 seeding in the Big Ten tournament, but there's still the question of who will step into the diamond at Omaha, Nebraska, to face the Ducks.

Plus, the Big Ten tournament has a new format this year, with the first three days featuring double-elimination brackets of seeds No. 5 - No. 12. So, there's quite a bit to catch up on for fans hoping to be up to date.

Oregon’s Naulivou Lauaki Jr., center right, celebrates a home run as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Big Ten Tournament Basics

As the No. 3-seeded team, the Ducks get two games off, as well as No. 1 UCLA, No. 2 Nebraska, and No. 4 USC. What's new for this year is that the losers in each bracket go on to double-elimination, which puts two former losers into a qualifying match against UCLA and Nebraska.

For the Ducks' specific bracket, that means the results of game three (No. 7 Michigan vs. No. 10 Rutgers) and game four (No. 6 Ohio State vs. No. 11 Washington) determine that game eight match-up. The losers of games three and four face each other in that separate losers' bracket, moving on to face the loser of game eight on Thursday, May 21.

The bracket is set 👀 pic.twitter.com/nzKURn9aLm — Big Ten Baseball (@B1Gbaseball) May 17, 2026

The winner of game eight faces the Ducks in the second single-elimination "qualifier" game 14 on Friday, May 22, at 9 p.m. CT. Only two games await the victor, both single-elimination, including the championship game on Sunday, May 24 at 2 p.m. CT.

Oregon head coach Mark Wasikowski, left, and Naulivou Lauaki Jr. meet before an at-bat in extra innings as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Where to Watch

All of the tournament games are available to watch on the Big Ten Network and the FOX Sports app.

Double Elimination Bracket 1

Tuesday, May 19

Game 1: #5 Purdue vs. #12 Michigan State at 9 a.m.

Game 2: #8 Iowa vs. #9 Illinois at 1 p.m.

Wednesday, May 20

Game 5: G1 loser vs. G2 loser at 9 a.m.

Game 7: G1 winner vs. G2 winner at 5 p.m.

Thursday, May 21

Game 9: G5 winner vs. G7 loser at 2 p.m.

Double Elimination Bracket 2

Tuesday, May 19

Game 3: #7 Michigan vs. #10 Rutgers at 5 p.m.

Game 4: #6 Ohio State vs. #11 Washington at 9 p.m.

Wednesday, May 20

Game 6: G3 loser vs. G4 loser at 1 p.m.

Game 8: G3 winner vs. G4 winner at 9 p.m.

Thursday, May 21

Game 10: G6 winner vs. G8 loser at 6 p.m.

Single Elimination Bracket

Friday, May 22 (Quarterfinals)

Game 11: #4 USC vs. G7 winner at 9 a.m.

Game 12: #1 UCLA vs. G9 winner at 1 p.m.

Game 13: #2 Nebraska vs. G10 winner at 5 p.m.

Game 14: #3 Oregon vs. G8 winner at 9 p.m.

Saturday, May 23 (Semifinals)

Game 15: G11 winner vs. G12 winner at 2 p.m.

Game 16: G13 winner vs. G14 winner at 6 p.m.

Sunday, May 24 (Championship)

Game 17: G15 winner vs. G16 winner at 2 p.m.

Oregon’s Drew Smith, left, and Naulivou Lauaki Jr. celebrate a home run by Lauaki as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

How the Oregon Ducks Got Here

The Ducks come into this tournament hot off a 2-1 home stand series win against the USC Trojans. Though game one went sour with cold bats across the board until USC clinched an overtime run to win it, the Ducks came back strong with four runs in the fourth inning to solidify a 4-3 game two, and a late-night 14th inning bunt from Burke-Lee Mabeus sent Brayden Jaksa on a house call to take the series from the Trojans and solidify Oregon's No. 3 Big Ten seeding.

Throughout the season, the Ducks have shown their young team has an abundance of talent, yet they have struggled in the first part of conference play to find cohesion. After a shocking win against the No. 1 nationally-ranked UCLA Bruins on the road, coach Mark Wasikowski states this team has found its rhythm.

“You’re playing the No. 1 team in the country, you have a very good chance to win two out of three on the road, and you showed a lot of character this weekend. I think the team walking away from this weekend is probably more confident than they’ve ever been, and very disappointed in the results. I think that puts a bow on it," Wasikowski said.

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