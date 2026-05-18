Big Ten Baseball Tournament Bracket Tracker With Full Schedule
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The Oregon Ducks baseball squad (38-15 overall, 20-10 Big Ten) gets a deserved break due to their No. 3 seeding in the Big Ten tournament, but there's still the question of who will step into the diamond at Omaha, Nebraska, to face the Ducks.
Plus, the Big Ten tournament has a new format this year, with the first three days featuring double-elimination brackets of seeds No. 5 - No. 12. So, there's quite a bit to catch up on for fans hoping to be up to date.
The Big Ten Tournament Basics
As the No. 3-seeded team, the Ducks get two games off, as well as No. 1 UCLA, No. 2 Nebraska, and No. 4 USC. What's new for this year is that the losers in each bracket go on to double-elimination, which puts two former losers into a qualifying match against UCLA and Nebraska.
For the Ducks' specific bracket, that means the results of game three (No. 7 Michigan vs. No. 10 Rutgers) and game four (No. 6 Ohio State vs. No. 11 Washington) determine that game eight match-up. The losers of games three and four face each other in that separate losers' bracket, moving on to face the loser of game eight on Thursday, May 21.
The winner of game eight faces the Ducks in the second single-elimination "qualifier" game 14 on Friday, May 22, at 9 p.m. CT. Only two games await the victor, both single-elimination, including the championship game on Sunday, May 24 at 2 p.m. CT.
Where to Watch
All of the tournament games are available to watch on the Big Ten Network and the FOX Sports app.
Double Elimination Bracket 1
Tuesday, May 19
- Game 1: #5 Purdue vs. #12 Michigan State at 9 a.m.
- Game 2: #8 Iowa vs. #9 Illinois at 1 p.m.
Wednesday, May 20
- Game 5: G1 loser vs. G2 loser at 9 a.m.
- Game 7: G1 winner vs. G2 winner at 5 p.m.
Thursday, May 21
- Game 9: G5 winner vs. G7 loser at 2 p.m.
Double Elimination Bracket 2
Tuesday, May 19
- Game 3: #7 Michigan vs. #10 Rutgers at 5 p.m.
- Game 4: #6 Ohio State vs. #11 Washington at 9 p.m.
Wednesday, May 20
- Game 6: G3 loser vs. G4 loser at 1 p.m.
- Game 8: G3 winner vs. G4 winner at 9 p.m.
Thursday, May 21
- Game 10: G6 winner vs. G8 loser at 6 p.m.
Single Elimination Bracket
Friday, May 22 (Quarterfinals)
- Game 11: #4 USC vs. G7 winner at 9 a.m.
- Game 12: #1 UCLA vs. G9 winner at 1 p.m.
- Game 13: #2 Nebraska vs. G10 winner at 5 p.m.
- Game 14: #3 Oregon vs. G8 winner at 9 p.m.
Saturday, May 23 (Semifinals)
- Game 15: G11 winner vs. G12 winner at 2 p.m.
- Game 16: G13 winner vs. G14 winner at 6 p.m.
Sunday, May 24 (Championship)
- Game 17: G15 winner vs. G16 winner at 2 p.m.
How the Oregon Ducks Got Here
The Ducks come into this tournament hot off a 2-1 home stand series win against the USC Trojans. Though game one went sour with cold bats across the board until USC clinched an overtime run to win it, the Ducks came back strong with four runs in the fourth inning to solidify a 4-3 game two, and a late-night 14th inning bunt from Burke-Lee Mabeus sent Brayden Jaksa on a house call to take the series from the Trojans and solidify Oregon's No. 3 Big Ten seeding.
Throughout the season, the Ducks have shown their young team has an abundance of talent, yet they have struggled in the first part of conference play to find cohesion. After a shocking win against the No. 1 nationally-ranked UCLA Bruins on the road, coach Mark Wasikowski states this team has found its rhythm.
“You’re playing the No. 1 team in the country, you have a very good chance to win two out of three on the road, and you showed a lot of character this weekend. I think the team walking away from this weekend is probably more confident than they’ve ever been, and very disappointed in the results. I think that puts a bow on it," Wasikowski said.
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A reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI, Ally Osborne is a born and raised Oregonian. She graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021 after interning for the Oregon Sports Network with experience working on live sporting broadcasts for ESPN, FOX Sports, the PAC 12 Network, and Runnerspace. Osborne continued her career in Bend, Oregon as a broadcast reporter in 2021 for Central Oregon Daily News while writing for Oregon Ducks on SI. Since then, Osborne is entering her third season reporting for the publication and is frequently the on-site reporter for home games at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. She is currently the host of lifestyle shows "Everyday Northwest" and "Tower Talk Live" for KOIN 6 News in Portland, Oregon. Osborne also works as a sports reporter for KOIN 6's "Game On" sports department. In her free time, Osborne is an avid graphic designer, making art commissions for athletes across her home state. Osborne's designs have even become tattoos for a few Duck athletes.