WATCH: Oregon Baseball's Mark Wasikowski, Players Talk Saturday Loss to Texas A&M
Oregon baseball opened the College Station Super Regional with a 10-6 loss to Texas A&M Saturday.
Following the loss, Ducks coach Mark Wasikowki, as well as players Chase Meggers and Anson Aroz met with the media.
Wasikowski opened up with the injury to Aggie Braden Montgomery.
"I hope the kid's OK," Wasikowski said. "That's a guy that we recruited, we saw quite a bit first hand at Stanford. He's obviously a very talented player and a great, great person."
Texas A&M coach Jim Schlossnagle gave an update on Montgomery, a likely top-10 Major League Baseball draft pick.
"I don't think he'll be back," Schlassnagle said. "I don't know the injury exactly. I haven't talked to the doctors. I think he's out for the year."
As for how the game played out, Wasikowski says he was mixed emotions on the game.
"It's a tougher pill to swallow when you don't play up to the level that you know that you can play up to and you traditionally have played up to," Wasikowski said. "It's disappointing. We got off to a good start but yet didn't play a complete game today whatsoever.
"Disappointed that we couldn't give a better game to the fans that were here in the ballpark today. Even though it was fairly close, we didn't play a clean baseball game and I think we have a better game in us, for sure."
The full Ducks presser is above. Game 2 of the series is Sunday at 4:30 p.m. PDT.
You can watch the Texas A&M postgame media availability with Schlossnagle and Aggies Chris Cortez and Jackson Appel below.