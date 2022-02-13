College GameDay Headed to the Desert for Oregon vs. Arizona

The Ducks will take on the Wildcats under the national spotlight next weekend.

Oregon is coming off a brutal 78-64 loss to the California Golden Bears at home in Matthew Night Arena on Saturday afternoon. That loss may well go down as the nail in the coffin of the Ducks' 2022 NCAA Tournament hopes.

Moving forward, the Ducks need to go on a run to wrap up the regular season, and probably even win the Pac-12 Tournament to have a shot at earning an at-large bid. Washington State comes to town on Monday for a Valentine's Day matchup, but things really don't get any easier after that, as the Ducks head to the Desert next weekend for a matchup against the Arizona Wildcats.

ESPN has tabbed Oregon vs. Arizona as one of the country's best games next week, with Tucson's McKale Memorial Center set to host the program's flagship basketball show, College GameDay on Saturday.

These two teams have yet to meet this season, but they've delivered many exciting matchups in previous years. The Ducks won the last time they played the Wildcats in the 2020 season, defending home court to the tune of an 80-69 victory led by 20-point performances from Chris Duarte and Eugene Omoruyi.

When Oregon hits the road to Tucson there will be a little bit of added flair to the game, as the Wildcats have deemed it a "stripe out" game for fans in attendance.

No. 4 Arizona (22-2, 12-1 Pac-12) defeated Washington 92-68 on Saturday in Seattle and will face Oregon State on Thursday prior to their game against Oregon.

