How To Watch Oregon vs. Maryland in Big Ten Tournament
The complete bracket and tip times for the 2026 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament are all set. Here is how fans can watch the Oregon Ducks try to keep their NCAA Tournament hopes alive.
Oregon is the No. 16 seed after finishing the regular season with an overall record of 12-19 and 5-15 in Big Ten conference play.
How To Watch Oregon Ducks vs. Maryland Terrapins
Oregon will tip off the Big Ten tournament on Tuesday, March 10, against the Maryland Terrapins, and the game is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. PT with the broadcast on Peacock. The winner of Oregon vs. Maryland will advance to face the No. 9-seeded Iowa Hawkeyes in the second round.
All games in the Big Ten tournament will be played at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.
Oregon Ducks in Need of Big Ten Tournament Run
The Ducks will not be receiving an at-large bid to the 2026 NCAA Tournament after an extremely disappointing season to this point. Any hopes Oregon has of making a run to the big dance hinges on their performance in the Big Ten tournament. The Ducks will have to win the whole thing to secure the conference’s auto-bid to the NCAA Tournament.
This will require Oregon to win six games in six days. It’s a going to be a gauntlet and the Big Ten is a top league in the country this season, so coach Dana Altman and his team will have their work cut out for them.
This wouldn’t be the first time an Altman-lead Oregon team won a conference championship to secure a needed automatic berth. In 2019 and 2024, Oregon entered the Pac-12 Tournament on the outside looking in at the NCAA Tournament. They ended up winning the tournament to get the auto-bid in the NCAA Tournament, winning at least one game in each NCAA tournament after.
This year in the Big Ten will be a much more difficult task as Oregon has been having a down year and will have to win even more games to win it compared to their Pac-12 tournament titles.
Oregon’s Betting Odds
Oregon may be long shots to win the Big Ten tournament with odds of +30000 to win it according to FanDuel Sportsbook, which is tied for the lowest odds, but they are favored to win their opening round game against the Terps.
FanDuel lists the Ducks as 3.5-point favorites over Maryland, with odds of of -170 to win outright. The Terps have odds of +140 to win. The current over/under is at 146.5 points.
These two teams played once before this season back on Jan. 2. Oregon went on the road and defeated Maryland 64-54.
Maryland is 11-20 overall this season and has a mark of 4-16 in Big Ten conference play.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
