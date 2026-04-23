Kelly Graves, Oregon Ducks' Updated Roster After Transfer Portal Deadline
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The NCAA's transfer portal officially closed back on April 20, and the Oregon Ducks lost five players from the 2025-26 roster.
5-9 freshman guard Janiyah Williams, 5-10 freshman guard Sara Barhourn, 6-3 junior forward Sarah Rambus, 6-1 redshirt junior wing Sammie Wagner, and 5-10 senior guard Elisa Mevius all entered their names.
Williams has decided to join the Houston Cougars of the Big 12 Conference, while Rambus is travelling across the country for the Syracuse Orange in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
Barhoum, a native of Clackamas, Oregon, appeared in only 14 contests with an average of 4.6 minutes per game this season for the Ducks. She will be moving closer to home with the Portland State Vikings from the Big Sky Conference in search of a larger role at the mid-major level.
The final and most disappointing loss is Mevius, who has committed to the Green Bay Phoenix out of the Horizon League. The 5-10 veteran averaged 6.6 points and 3 assists in just two games this past season after suffering an unfortunate knee injury on Nov. 8.
Transfer Additions to Kelly Graves' 2026-27 Roster
Luckily, Oregon coach Kelly Graves was able to find size through the portal with the acquisition of Belmont Bruins transfer Hilary Fuller. The 6-2 sophomore forward averaged 14.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game in the Missouri Valley Conference.
Graves will also be adding Minnesota Golden Gophers transfer, 6-1 senior forward Mallory Heyer, after redshirting with the Pacific Northwest program in 2025-26. He will continue to look for even more post depth to join alongside Fuller and Heyer after graduating 6-2 forward Mia Jacobs and 6-4 forward Amina Muhammad. Muhammad is especially a major subtraction, given her relentless efforts on the glass through a previous team-leading 9.0 rebounds per game.
Oregon's Wagner is still in search of her next college basketball destination. She joined the team in Jan. 2023 after graduating from high school early.
Oregon's 2026 Recruiting Class
After Florida Gators coach Kelly Rae Finley was relieved of her duties, 5-10 four-star point guard Kennedy Holman made the swift transition back to the old stomping grounds of her mother, Lisa Bowyer, who played with the Ducks for four seasons from 1995 to 1999.
With this new addition, Graves' 2026 recruiting class moved up to a No. 8 ranking in all of college basketball and No. 1 in the entire Big Ten Conference, according to 247 Sports' rankings.
Holman will join two other four-star prospects with their signed letter of intent to Oregon in 5-7 combo guard Brookylnn Haywood from Union in Vancouver, Washington, and 6-4 center Emilia Krstevski from Sierra Canyon in Chatsworth, California. Haywood is ranked as the nation's No. 26-overall recruit, and Krstevski is No. 31, per 247 Sports.
Lastly, 5-11 unranked guard La'u Pele Falatea from West High School in Salt Lake City, Utah, is the younger sister of former guard Nani Falatea, who played under Graves during her senior season in 2024-25 after transferring in from the BYU Cougars.
The 2026-27 roster now has 12 of the 15 spots filled, scholarship players and walk-ons both included.
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Arden Cravalho is a reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. He has been writing extensively about college athletics beginning in 2018, specifically as the lead writer and editor for SB Nation's 'The Slipper Still Fits.' Arden is a graduate of Gonzaga University and brings a deep understanding of college sports to his writing. Residing in San Francisco, California, Arden is also a part of the California Golden Bears' athletic department as a Ticket Sales and Service Account Executive. His overall experience and dedication to college athletics are evident in his insightfulness and analysis throughout all of his work.