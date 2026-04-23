Kelly Graves, Oregon Ducks' Updated Roster After Transfer Portal Deadline

The NCAA's transfer portal officially closed back on April 20, and the Oregon Ducks lost five players from the 2025-26 roster.

5-9 freshman guard Janiyah Williams, 5-10 freshman guard Sara Barhourn, 6-3 junior forward Sarah Rambus, 6-1 redshirt junior wing Sammie Wagner, and 5-10 senior guard Elisa Mevius all entered their names.

West Georgia’s Asia Donald battles Oregon’s Janiyah Williams for a loose ball during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Nov 3, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Williams has decided to join the Houston Cougars of the Big 12 Conference, while Rambus is travelling across the country for the Syracuse Orange in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Barhoum, a native of Clackamas, Oregon, appeared in only 14 contests with an average of 4.6 minutes per game this season for the Ducks. She will be moving closer to home with the Portland State Vikings from the Big Sky Conference in search of a larger role at the mid-major level.

The final and most disappointing loss is Mevius, who has committed to the Green Bay Phoenix out of the Horizon League. The 5-10 veteran averaged 6.6 points and 3 assists in just two games this past season after suffering an unfortunate knee injury on Nov. 8.

Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Mallory Heyer (24) moves the ball past UCLA Bruins forward Angela Dugalic (32) and UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) during the second quarter at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Transfer Additions to Kelly Graves' 2026-27 Roster

Luckily, Oregon coach Kelly Graves was able to find size through the portal with the acquisition of Belmont Bruins transfer Hilary Fuller. The 6-2 sophomore forward averaged 14.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game in the Missouri Valley Conference.

Graves will also be adding Minnesota Golden Gophers transfer, 6-1 senior forward Mallory Heyer, after redshirting with the Pacific Northwest program in 2025-26. He will continue to look for even more post depth to join alongside Fuller and Heyer after graduating 6-2 forward Mia Jacobs and 6-4 forward Amina Muhammad. Muhammad is especially a major subtraction, given her relentless efforts on the glass through a previous team-leading 9.0 rebounds per game.

Oregon's Wagner is still in search of her next college basketball destination. She joined the team in Jan. 2023 after graduating from high school early.

Oregon women's coach Kelly Graves celebrates the Ducks come from behind victory against Iowa at Matthew Knight Arena Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon's 2026 Recruiting Class

After Florida Gators coach Kelly Rae Finley was relieved of her duties, 5-10 four-star point guard Kennedy Holman made the swift transition back to the old stomping grounds of her mother, Lisa Bowyer, who played with the Ducks for four seasons from 1995 to 1999.

With this new addition, Graves' 2026 recruiting class moved up to a No. 8 ranking in all of college basketball and No. 1 in the entire Big Ten Conference, according to 247 Sports' rankings.

Holman will join two other four-star prospects with their signed letter of intent to Oregon in 5-7 combo guard Brookylnn Haywood from Union in Vancouver, Washington, and 6-4 center Emilia Krstevski from Sierra Canyon in Chatsworth, California. Haywood is ranked as the nation's No. 26-overall recruit, and Krstevski is No. 31, per 247 Sports.

Lastly, 5-11 unranked guard La'u Pele Falatea from West High School in Salt Lake City, Utah, is the younger sister of former guard Nani Falatea, who played under Graves during her senior season in 2024-25 after transferring in from the BYU Cougars.

The 2026-27 roster now has 12 of the 15 spots filled, scholarship players and walk-ons both included.

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