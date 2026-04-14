Two Oregon Legends Prepare for WNBA Title Chase Together

With the WNBA season near and free agency in full swing, a blockbuster acquisition has put the New York Liberty in a position to win the WNBA Finals once again.

Per ESPN's Sham Charania and agent Zack Miller of WME Basketball, Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally has signed a multi-year deal with the New York organization and will be reunited with her Oregon Ducks teammate, guard Sabrina Ionescu. The 27 year old lefty from Freiburg, Germany, was the second overall pick in the 2020 WNBA Draft.

Oct 5, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally (0) dribbles the ball against the Las Vegas Aces during the second quarter of game two of the 2025 WNBA Finals at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

This is an important deal for the Liberty, not just because the two already have the previous chemistry that helped push the Ducks program to the 2019 Final Four as a member of the Pac-12 Conference, but also becuase both Sabally and Ionescu are playing at the highest level amongst the WNBA's best and have a large amount of postseason experience underneath them.

After leading the Mercury to the WNBA Finals this past season, Sabally averaged 16.3 points on a shooting split of 40.4 field goal percentage, 32.1 three-point percentage, and 82.7 free throw percentage. She also added 5.9 rebounds and 1.2 rebounds per game on her way to her third WNBA All-Star appearance.

Sep 19, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) dribbles against the Phoenix Mercury during the first half of game three of round one for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Ionescu is coming off her fourth-straight WNBA All-Star appearance while putting together 18.2 points, 5.7 assists, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game. She's been one of the more electric shooters in the WNBA since being taken with the first overall pick in the 2020 WNBA Draft, hitting 460 three-pointers on a 35.0 percent mark throughout her professional career.

Sabally and Ionescu in the 'Big Apple' alongside one of the most accomplished competitors in women's basketball history, forward Breanna Stewart, have the makings of the championship core. Ionescu and Stewart have reached the mountain top together before with New York in 2024 and know what it takes to get the job done.

Oregon’s Sara Barhoum shoots a three-point shot against West Georgia during the first half at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Nov 3, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ionescu and Sabally last played for Oregon in 2020, and the program has yet to reach similar heights since.

Losses to Kelly Graves' 2026-27 Roster

Oregon’s freshman guard Sara Barhoum entered the enter the transfer portal, her representative Scottie Allen of BooBoy Sports announced. The 5-10 native of Clackamas, Oregon, appeared in only 14 contests with an average of 4.6 minutes per game this season.

For coach Kelly Graves, he's lost now five contributors from his previous 2025-26 roster. Sophomore guard Janiyah Williams, senior forward Sarah Rambus, redshirt senior wing Sammie Wagner, senior guard Elisa Mevius, and Barhourn have all entered the portal in hopes of finding a new home. Mavius, the senior captain, had her previous season end just two games in after an unfortunate knee injury on Nov. 8.

Graves will be adding Minnesota Golden Gophers transfer, 6-1 senior forward Mallory Heyer, after redshirting with the Ducks in 2025-26. He will continue to look for more post depth after graduating 6-2 forward Mia Jacobs and 6-4 forward Amina Muhammad. Muhammad is especially a major loss, given her relentless efforts on the glass through a team-leading 9.0 rebounds per game.

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